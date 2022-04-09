5 Times The Actress Gave A Proper Response To Trolls

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker celebrates her 34th birthday today (April 9). The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress has received a lot of trolling and criticism on social media for being open about many socio-political topics and conflicts. Due to his political posts, Bhasker has often been trolled in the past. She even accused many of being paid trolls. Despite the actress not being afraid to speak out, trolls continue to pop up on her Tweets and posts.
Bhasker has been the target of internet trolls for some time; yet, the actress maintains a calm attitude towards the trolls and manages to stop them with wild replies. Here are five instances where Bhasker stopped trolls with his brutal comebacks.
Hijab controversy
Good afternoon Tweeple! Here is an example of a salad of RW tweets including Of Sanghis and their complete failure to understand the concept of choice; their pitiful slut-shaming, and garnished with a desperate attempt to sound intellectual by quoting Urdu Shaayars
Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/3fp1rjVMAT
– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2022
Swara Bhasker has come under fire for speaking out on the Hijab controversy. Bhasker linked Draupadi’s chir-haran to the hijab debate in a tweet. One user commented on Bhasker’s post saying, “Draupadi was forcibly removed, but you stripped yourself naked.” Another user captured a screenshot of her at an event when she was asked about her short dress. With a hilarious remark, Bhasker educated the user and called out the inappropriate behavior in a follow-up Tweet.
Covid-19 Positive
And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega?!? pic.twitter.com/Tx7mq3zQOD
– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022
Swara Bhasker tested positive for Covid-19, and while she received well wishes from fans and colleagues, she was also exposed to trolls, some of whom wanted her dead. Responding to all these messages, Bhasker called the enemies his “nafrati chintus (enemies) and the trolls praying for my death”, and wrote sarcastically in Hindi: “Friends, please keep your emotions under control. If anything happens to me, your livelihood will be in jeopardy. How will you manage your home? »
Troll compares Swara Bhasker to Maid
Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and dropped a selfie in which she can be seen sitting in a park wearing a saree. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “A sari, a park, a walk, a book… ‘at peace’ must look like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise.” However, one of the users targeted her and mentioned, “My maid is much better than you in a saree. Much more graceful than you. After reading the comment, Bhasker decided to search it and said that the user’s house would be beautiful.
Trolls on Veere Di’s wedding scene
Awwwwww !!!!! My trolls are at work again, sweating in the heat to popularize my name. You are SO dedicated and adorable!!! Don’t mind the guys slut shaming…their imaginations are a bit limited…but you like the effort you both put in pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q
– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019
Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to encourage people to vote. To everyone’s surprise, the star was mocked by someone holding up a poster with shameful words on it. Placards read, “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhaskar, use your finger wisely, vote wisely.” In a humorous tweet, the star called out sexist trolls, saying she appreciates those who try so hard to popularize her name.
Troll asks Swara Bhasker to move to Pakistan
Anil ji! Bharat & Pakistan ke connection ke ancestors ek hi hain! 🙂 Harappa, Mohenjo daro, indus valley civilization kabhi padhaa ya suna hai?? Yahi dikkat hoti hai jab History aap Whats App university se Padhtey hain!!!! Itihaas Twitter ke 280 characters se complex thoda zyada hai! https://t.co/yCb4NVfX3R
– Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 24, 2020
Swara Bhasker resisted a Twitter troll who told her to “move to Pakistan”, among other derogatory remarks. The actress posted a message online expressing her condolences to the victims of the Pakistani airline disaster. After seeing the post, a user started urging Bhasker to go to Pakistan. In the message, he even mentioned how their ancestors stole the temples of India. Bhasker responded by correcting his historical facts. She said in the tweet that instead of learning the story via Whatsapp, he should have researched a specific story before reporting it on social media.