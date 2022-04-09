Actor-filmmaker Mannava Balayya dies at 92, Nandamuri Balakrishna pays tribute: ‘A great artist’





Veteran Telugu artist and filmmaker Mannava Balayya died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Balayya made his acting debut with Etthuku Pai Etthu and starred in over 300 films. Apart from this, he has also financed films such as Chelleli Kapuram, Neramu – Shiksha, Chuttalunnaru Jagratha and Oorikichchina Maata among others. He made his directorial debut with the 1983 release Nijam Chebite Nerama?, which starred Krishnam Raju and Jaya Prada. He also directed Pasupu Tadu and Police Alludu, released in 1986 and 1994 respectively. He made his debut as a writer with Chellili Kapuram, a star of Sobhan Babu and Vanisri, which was released in 1971. The 2013 release Ramachari was his last film as an actor, while the release of 1987, Allari Paandavulu, was his last film as a producer. Balayya received the State Nandi Award in the Best Story Writer category for Oorikichchina Maata. He also won the Nandi Award for his production Chelleli Kapuram. Actor, MP #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden passing of veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/k8mJnRkAgy Vamsi Kaka (vamsikaka) April 9, 2022 As soon as the news of his death was announced, several celebrities paid tribute to him. Nandamuri Balakrishna released a statement mourning Balayya’s death and wrote, “Balayya garu was an amazing actor. He shared screen space with my dad in several films and was a central part of my films as well. Not only as an actor, but he has also proven himself as a filmmaker, storyteller and writer. My family had good ties with him. Today, learning of his death has deeply hurt us all. I wish peace for his soul and my deepest condolences to his family.

