Ashanti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Thursday, April 7, Ashanti received the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicated in the recording category. This star comes two decades after the release of his hit self-titled debut studio album, which held No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts for 55 weeks. “I’m shocked, amazed and extremely grateful,” she told Billboard after unveiling her star and posing with loved ones on Hollywood Boulevard. “He’s a huge part of my career, and the fact that he’s here forever is a big deal.” For the occasion, Ashanti wore a white power suit consisting of a notched lapel blazer and fitted ankle-length pants. She added height with matching sparkly stilettos and amped up the glamor with layers of lavish jewelry. The monochromatic pantsuit contrasted with a few emerald gemstone pendants and chains that perfectly matched the rings on her hands and her earrings. The jewelry complemented her green eye makeup beautifully. The R&B singer was joined by longtime friends and collaborators Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule for the momentous occasion, which her mother (who was also in attendance) actually predicted long ago. “She really had this feeling as a mother of saying, ‘My kid is going to have this,'” she told Billboard. “She manifested it, and I will be forever grateful to her.” The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that commemorates legendary artists, including Cindy Lauper, Christina Aguilera, John Lennon and, most recently, Ashanti. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez complimented the 41-year-old star in a statement, writing, “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz'”. This milestone, Ashanti can also celebrate being the first black female artist to co-found a Web3 company on the EQ exchange platform and the recent release of a children’s book. Long live the icon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/ashanti-star-hollywood-walk-of-fame-48785382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos