Search | Culture & Leisure

We continue to observe the Orion constellation family in the western sky at 8:30 p.m. Again, this is the perfect time to start stargazing as it’s about an hour after sunset. This time, take a good look at the last constellation of Orion’s family, Lepus. It is the constellation which is under Orion. Lepus is one of the 48 constellations cataloged by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century and is one of 88 recognized today. Lepus in Latin means hare. Most will say that the myths associated with Lepus have been lost over time, but as mentioned earlier, most say the Orions, Canis Minor, and Canis Major dogs hunt hare or rabbit. Some say Orion loved hunting rabbits while others wondered why such a powerful hunter would waste time with such a small creature for hunting. As with most constellations, there are a few stories associated with it. Another story is that Hermes, the messenger of the gods, placed the hare in the sky because he was so fast.
Yet a different story is unfolding on the Greek island of Leros. A young boy brought a pregnant hare to the island. Most of the islanders had never seen one before and were just as fascinated by it as the young boy. Soon everyone began to breed hares. Then before they knew it, the island was overrun with hares! In an attempt to control them, they tried to stop feeding them, but the hares attacked the crops and ate everything they could. The islanders regrouped and eventually drove the hares off the island. It was said that after this calamity the image of a hare was placed in the stars so that they would not forget. This could be one of the reasons the Egyptians associated the constellation with fertility, as there are no more fertile animals than the rabbit.
Later, the rabbit will be associated with the Easter bunny from Germany. However, Lepus does not start out as a hare in this story, but rather as a bird who was transformed into a hare by the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring, Ostara. She took away her ability to fly and in return she gave her great speed and once a year allowed her to lay eggs. Easter in German is Ostern, which comes from the word Ostara.
It is also said that Lepus is sometimes confused with the constellation Lupus, the wolf. Some believe that the Orion hounds hunt a wolf instead of a hare.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
