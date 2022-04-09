Ashanti’s emotional moment with her mother on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Ashanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk on Fame on Thursday (about time!) and she was surrounded by family and friends for the emotional ceremony. In a speech celebrating the honor, Ashanti mentioned “Through the good times, the bad times when it means the most. I am so grateful for our incredible and unbreakable bond. It means so much, we’ve been through so many dark times, so to be here today to celebrate life together as a family and as a unit, I’m so grateful. “It still hits me and I’m still stunned,” she added. “It’s proof for everyone that dreams come true.” This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. I mean heartbreak but prepare to feel your feelings even more because Ashanti explained that her mother, Tina Douglas, bought a keepsake star with her daughter’s name on it at the time because she knew she would eventually have a real one. “My mom’s first trip to Los Angeles, she walked that same block and went to one of the souvenir shops back when I was mixing my album. Ashanti right here in LA,” Ashanti mentioned. “It was her first time, and she came in and bought one of Hollywood’s little fake stars at the gift shop, and she had my name put on the star, and she came back and she said “You’re going to have one of these one day. You’re going to have one of these stars one day!” So she’s had this for over 20 years, from the first trip to LA when I was recording my album, and I say to myself: ‘Mom, I don’t think we will have one like that!’ » Tina then joined Ashanti on stage and said, “I said, ‘You’re going to get one of these stars.'” This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. LITERALLY CRYING. Mehera Bonner

Mehera Bonner

Mehera Bonner is a celebrity and entertainment writer who enjoys Bravo and Antiques Roadshow with equal enthusiasm. She was previously entertainment editor at Marie Claire and has been covering pop culture for more than a decade.

