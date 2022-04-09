Exhibition Opening Saturday Features Artist from Kenya | Entertainment News





COOPERSTOWN A reception will mark the opening of Communities across Continents: Adam Masava/Kenya + Upstate Artists, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road. According to a press release, the exhibition focuses on communities of artists, whether family, friendship or animal. International guest artist Adam Masava will attend in person from Nairobi, Kenya on his first trip to the United States. Upstate community artists include Christine Alexander of East Meredith, Charlie Bremer of Otego, Ashley Norwood Cooper of Cooperstown, Christine Heller of Middlefield, Megan Irving of Westford, the late Lavern Kelley, Stephanie Marcus of Cooperstown and Lucia Phillips of Hartwick. They will offer concepts and works that include sculptures and paintings in clay and wood. Alexander offers a self-portrait, while Marcus presents a work of his little family. Bremer will exhibit a work depicting an elf child. Featured artist Masava will present full-figure images of residents of his informal settlement, Mukuru, outside Nairobi. He depicts them as expressive colored figures that are painted on repurposed rust-colored metal. Metal is the material often used for roofing in Kenya. Masava will be in the Cooperstown area for several weeks showcasing his art and culture as a de facto community artist-in-residence. He will visit schools and organizations from kindergarten to the Cooperstown Village Library organized with the Cooperstown Art Association, to elementary school art students in Oneonta, to students in Cooperstown’s Museum Studies Graduate Program. Organizations wishing to schedule a visit can contact the Art Garage at 607-547-5327. A European tour will follow Masavas’ visit. Masavas’ work was first featured at the Art Garage last fall in the solo exhibition, Direct from Nairobi, which concluded the gallery’s series on environmental and social justice, High Alert. The Art Garage will host a limited-attendance hybrid artist talk at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, which will also be accessible via Zoom. Pre-registration required. The exhibition will remain on view until Saturday, May 14. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and daily with a call or 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607. Visit FBArtGarageCooperstown for more information.

