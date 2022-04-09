Sonam Kapoor’s house robbed, Malaika Arora opens up about road accident and more





Not a day goes by without our favorite Bollywood stars making headlines. Missed your daily dose of entertainment? No worries, because today is your lucky day. Read on to find out what Bollywood divas and dudes had been up to that sunny day. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s house in Delhi burglarized In a rather shocking revelation, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s residence was reportedly burglarized earlier this year in February. If reports are to be believed, cash and jewelery worth Rs 1.41 crore were stolen from the couple’s residence located at Amrita Shergill Marg. According to the claims, staff at the residence are being questioned by Delhi police and the investigation is ongoing. Saif Ali Khan a day with children Spending quality time with his children, Saif Ali Khan took Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan to lunch at Bastian, a popular upscale restaurant owned by Shilpa Shetty. The trio could be seen dressed simply and casually as they happily exited the restaurant. Malaika Arora talks about his shocking road accident Malaika Arora, who was returning from a fashion event in Pune, recently had a road accident, following which she was taken to hospital. The actress has now broken her silence about much the same, deeming it to be quite an “incredible” experience. Also Read – Malaika Arora shares first post after ‘unbelievable’ car accident, says thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a movie Alia Bhatt and Ranbir have confirmed their marriage After days of speculation, Alia Bhatt’s uncle Robin Bhatt has finally managed to reveal RanLia’s upcoming nuptials. According to Robin, the couple will marry on April 14 in an extravagant four-day wedding, preceded by a Mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Marriage would be an intimate affair at Vastu, Ranbir’s home in Bandra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding plans REVEALED: Sangeet, Mehendi at Alia’s bachelorette party Kareena Kapoor’s stunning look for the UN Conclave Bebo gave fans a full look at her style as she strutted around in a black jumpsuit with a strappy back. The actress donned the outfit to attend the United Nations Youth Changemakers Conclave to join actor Rana Daggubati, India’s Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and other speakers. Kareena explained how “movies can be used as a way to create a mindset shift and influence positive habits”. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor stuns in an all black outfit with a strappy back as she attends the UN Young Changemakers Conclave – PICS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/top-bollywood-news-sonam-kapoors-house-robbed-malaika-arora-opens-up-about-accident-and-more-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-90747706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos