SCVNews.com | CalArts Presents 2022 Actors Showcase in New York, Burbank





1937 – Pioneer aviator EB Christopher and his passenger are killed in a light plane crash on Ridge Route near Gorman [





Pioneer aviator EB Christopher and his passenger are killed in a light plane crash on Ridge Route near Gorman [ story The California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. Castaic High School recently held a Career Paths Fair to introduce students to the paths available at the school. California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present a showcase of actors at theaters in New York City and Burbank. Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by moving or traveling by train on Friday April 22. Community election workers play a vital role in elections and in our democracy. A year ago, Jack Dudeck needed a playoff holeshot to earn The Master’s University spring invite. This time he made sure there would be none. The regular William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by a public session at 7 p.m. Join the Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. for their annual awards event where scholarships are given to women in three different categories. A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Marias Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located in the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valence. The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the master plan for Santa Clarita’s proposed roller rink. California Highway Patrols Public Safety Dispatchers are the invisible professional first responders serving as the critical link between the public and emergency personnel during times of crisis. State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to report that his legislation to provide clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness has won bipartisan support and passed into law. 5-0 unanimity by the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 16 new deaths, 1,263 new positive cases countywide, including 60 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. 1874 – Completion of work at the Gare de Lyon (today Eternal Valley) on the first version of the Pioneer Oil Refinery [





– Completion of work at the Gare de Lyon (today Eternal Valley) on the first version of the Pioneer Oil Refinery [ story “Sugar and Spies,” a comprehensive comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theater Company, runs April 8-10 and April 14-17 at MAIN in Old Town Newhall. A volunteer naturalist docent training will be held at the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Saturdays, May 7 through June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular meeting of the Veterans Advisory Board will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. Ahead of a project to repair needed pools and decks at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the City of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to attend one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday April 19 or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday April 20. College of the Canyons saw its 2022 season end on another historic day, as the No. 4-seeded Cougars dropped their first playoff game in program history, losing 6-3 facing visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the first round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday. A celebration stands out as The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia is officially one year old! Nine motels with a total of 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for homeless people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for further transition to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 15 new deaths, 1,088 new positive cases countywide, including 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scvnews.com/calarts-presenting-2022-actor-showcase-in-new-york-burbank/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos