Abhishek Bachchan Says Aaradhya’s Videos Not Leaked at School: ‘Aishwarya Rai Teaches Him to Be Grateful and Humble’ | Bollywood

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya are among Bollywood’s most popular child stars. Paparazzi are always looking to click pictures of her, and fans often share videos of her at school events on social media. Recently, a similar video of Aaradhya had surfaced on the internet, which showed her reciting a poem in Hindi. (Also read: Dasvi Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan is A+, but the movie struggles to get a passing grade)

Abhishek reacted to all the love the video was getting. A Twitter user retweeted the video with the caption “Legacy continues” and tagged Aaradhya, Abhishek and his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek replied to the tweet with clasped hands emoji.

Now speaking to Indian Express about the videos of Aaradhya from the school ending up online, Abhishek assured that they are not leaked from the school. No, they were not disclosed at school or elsewhere. You will shoot her every time she leaves the house. It’s like that. It is useless to analyze it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well, he said.

Abhishek added that Aishwarya gave Aaradhya lessons in humility to keep her grounded. Her mother teaches her to be very grateful and humble that people will want to see her, appreciate it, and not take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and if you become a professional in this field, you will have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it was going to happen anyway, so we have to accept it, he added.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The family recently vacationed together.

Abhishek’s latest release was Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.