Why is K-pop so popular?

When I saw a selection of Barbie-sized BTS dolls prominently on the shelves of my neighborhood bookstore recently, I knew K-pop had truly entered the mainstream. When my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll, dressed in a colorful stage costume, it was clear that Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination.

I wouldn’t have imagined this five years ago when K-pop was still a niche phenomenon. Now young children not only want to sing K-pop, but also want to own albums, collect gear, play with K-pop toys, and even force their parents to learn the stage names of their favorite idols.

South Korea has become a major hub for transnational drama, film, and pop music production. Even for a rapidly changing world driven by pop culture, shifting the center of gravity is difficult. But K-pop has gradually built its power through its deeply connected fanbase.

For many of its fans, K-pop culture is not just about fashion, food and entertainment, but also a community where marginalized groups can come together. When it comes to the world of K-pop fans, women and people of color make up the vast majority. For them, part of the appeal is that it presents itself as an alternative to Western models of pop culture.

The timing of BTS’s breakthrough on the world stage merged with the rise of social movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, which raised marginalized voices. It was no coincidence. With lyrics that emphasize self-love and self-acceptance, the the bands fan base says a big part of the appeal is creating community bonds between them through the band’s music.

Very early on, BTS positioned itself as a pop group concerned with these social movements. In 2017, the group partnered with UNICEF to launch the LOVE MYSELF campaign to protect children and adolescents from violence and sexual assault. A year later, the group’s fan base, known as ARMY, created several monthly campaigns for charities around the world.

In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, BTS and their record label donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Their fanbase took to social media in a bid to match the gift of septets, but ended up surpassing it. Around this time, the group’s black fans began highlighting their experiences with racism on social media and drawing attention to their support for BTS with hashtags such as #BlackARMYBeauty, #BlackARMYsequality, and #BlackoutBTS.

When I came to the United States in 1996 from South Korea, most people were unaware of the thriving South Korean pop culture scene. There was no point in exploring it either, even though the world of Korean pop culture was full of fascinating storytellers, accomplished artists, and ruthless critics who continually raised the bar.

It was around the turn of the millennium that Korean entertainment began to spread to neighboring Asian countries, first through Korean movies and TV dramas. The rise of YouTube has made Korean music widely available beyond its borders and helped propel K-pop groups off digital platforms to world tours to sold-out stadiums. The era of BTS, rooted in social media, transformed the nature of Korea’s cultural boom.

This boom began to upend the conventions of mainstream entertainment in the United States. It’s been six months since the Korean Netflix series Squid Game gained huge global audiences. More new Korean dramas like All of Us Are Dead have already emerged to top Netflix charts across the globe. Netflix presented 80 Korean Movies and TV Shows in recent years, and the global viewing hours of its Korean shows have increased multiplied by six compared to 2019depending on the company.

Among the many factors that made BTS a global phenomenon, being the underdog is part of their history. As is the case with Bong Joon-hos’ Oscar-winning Parasite, the perspective of the underdog seeking an equal share is at the heart of contemporary Korean storytelling. The era of COVID-19 has intensified feelings of inequality and being left behind. The brutal narrative of a drama like Squid Game has largely spoken to global audiences as a parable of this inequality crisis.

K-pop has sparked a taste-changing aesthetic, pop culture-based activism, live events, and even related products for kids. It remains to be seen whether Hollywood and the music industry will be able to ride the Korean wave and understand its qualities, including the visceral storytelling and the diversity of its fans who make it powerful.

Suk-Young Kim is professor of theater and performance studies at UCLA and author of K-pop Live: Fans, Idols, and Multimedia Performance.