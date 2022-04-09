Entertainment
Why is K-pop so popular?
When I saw a selection of Barbie-sized BTS dolls prominently on the shelves of my neighborhood bookstore recently, I knew K-pop had truly entered the mainstream. When my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll, dressed in a colorful stage costume, it was clear that Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination.
I wouldn’t have imagined this five years ago when K-pop was still a niche phenomenon. Now young children not only want to sing K-pop, but also want to own albums, collect gear, play with K-pop toys, and even force their parents to learn the stage names of their favorite idols.
South Korea has become a major hub for transnational drama, film, and pop music production. Even for a rapidly changing world driven by pop culture, shifting the center of gravity is difficult. But K-pop has gradually built its power through its deeply connected fanbase.
For many of its fans, K-pop culture is not just about fashion, food and entertainment, but also a community where marginalized groups can come together. When it comes to the world of K-pop fans, women and people of color make up the vast majority. For them, part of the appeal is that it presents itself as an alternative to Western models of pop culture.
The timing of BTS’s breakthrough on the world stage merged with the rise of social movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, which raised marginalized voices. It was no coincidence. With lyrics that emphasize self-love and self-acceptance, the the bands fan base says a big part of the appeal is creating community bonds between them through the band’s music.
Very early on, BTS positioned itself as a pop group concerned with these social movements. In 2017, the group partnered with UNICEF to launch the LOVE MYSELF campaign to protect children and adolescents from violence and sexual assault. A year later, the group’s fan base, known as ARMY, created several monthly campaigns for charities around the world.
In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, BTS and their record label donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Their fanbase took to social media in a bid to match the gift of septets, but ended up surpassing it. Around this time, the group’s black fans began highlighting their experiences with racism on social media and drawing attention to their support for BTS with hashtags such as #BlackARMYBeauty, #BlackARMYsequality, and #BlackoutBTS.
When I came to the United States in 1996 from South Korea, most people were unaware of the thriving South Korean pop culture scene. There was no point in exploring it either, even though the world of Korean pop culture was full of fascinating storytellers, accomplished artists, and ruthless critics who continually raised the bar.
It was around the turn of the millennium that Korean entertainment began to spread to neighboring Asian countries, first through Korean movies and TV dramas. The rise of YouTube has made Korean music widely available beyond its borders and helped propel K-pop groups off digital platforms to world tours to sold-out stadiums. The era of BTS, rooted in social media, transformed the nature of Korea’s cultural boom.
This boom began to upend the conventions of mainstream entertainment in the United States. It’s been six months since the Korean Netflix series Squid Game gained huge global audiences. More new Korean dramas like All of Us Are Dead have already emerged to top Netflix charts across the globe. Netflix presented 80 Korean Movies and TV Shows in recent years, and the global viewing hours of its Korean shows have increased multiplied by six compared to 2019depending on the company.
Among the many factors that made BTS a global phenomenon, being the underdog is part of their history. As is the case with Bong Joon-hos’ Oscar-winning Parasite, the perspective of the underdog seeking an equal share is at the heart of contemporary Korean storytelling. The era of COVID-19 has intensified feelings of inequality and being left behind. The brutal narrative of a drama like Squid Game has largely spoken to global audiences as a parable of this inequality crisis.
K-pop has sparked a taste-changing aesthetic, pop culture-based activism, live events, and even related products for kids. It remains to be seen whether Hollywood and the music industry will be able to ride the Korean wave and understand its qualities, including the visceral storytelling and the diversity of its fans who make it powerful.
Suk-Young Kim is professor of theater and performance studies at UCLA and author of K-pop Live: Fans, Idols, and Multimedia Performance.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2022-04-09/korean-pop-culture-music-dramas-movies-bts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022