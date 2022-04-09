The Simpsons episode will feature first deaf voice actor, use of sign language KIRO 7 News Seattle





The Simpsons will make history on Sunday night with the show’s first deaf cast member and the first use of American Sign Language in the long-running animated series. >> Read more trending news The episode, titled The Sound of Bleeding Gums, will follow Lisa Simpson as she pursues Monk, the deaf son of her favorite saxophonist, the late Bleeding Gums Murphy, to help him get a cochlear implant, People reported. Bleeding Gums Murphy died in season 6, according to CNN. It’s very difficult to premiere after 722 episodes, says executive producer Al Jean the news network. But I couldn’t be more excited about this one. John Autry II will be the deaf voice actor for the episode, according to Variety. The only potential problem for the show’s creators was that the show’s animated characters only had four fingers, even though they will be using ASL during the episode. It was a little tricky, especially because the only thing to translate is Shakespeare, writer Loni Steele Sosthand told the entertainment website. But I think we succeeded. Sosthand said the episode was inspired by his own family. I am mixed race; The black and jazz of my fathers were important in our house, said Sosthand Variety. We grew up in the suburbs, and it was a way for my dad to bring that aspect of our culture. But when I think of music, I also think of my brother, who was born deaf. When we were talking about this Bleeding Gums character in our early brainstorms, we thought it wouldn’t be cool if Lisa found out about this whole other side of her life. It led to him having a son, and then we based that character at least a bit on my brother. And the story started from there. ASL footage will air throughout the episode, People reported. Autry praised the creators of The Simpsons for hiring a deaf actor to play the role. It’s so amazing, says Autry Variety. Its life-changing equality and participation. It can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story. Cox Media Group 2022

