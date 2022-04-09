Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan REACTS on Daughter, Aaradhya Leaked Photos, Shares Wife, Aishwarya Views
Abhishek Bachchan is one of Tinselvile’s most underrated actors. Being the son of superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, he has always looked up to him for succeeding on the big screen. The year 2000 marked his Bollywood debut with the romantic film, Refugee against Kareena Kapoor, who did not please the public. However, since the start of the lockdown in 2020, Mr. Junior Bachchan entered the world of OTT, and now he is grateful to be “employed”. With consecutive impressive performances in Ludo, The Bigg Bull, Bob Biswasand now Netflix Original, DasviAbhishek proved his mettle by taking action several times.
Now, in an interview, the Dasvi the actor spoke about his daughter, the leaked photos of Aaradhya Bachchan. He also spoke of the pressure he felt after being called a “true utraadhikaari” by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. For the uninitiated, Abhishek tied the marital knot with Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai in 2007. After five years of marital bliss, the lovebirds embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl. daughter, Aardhya Bachchan.
During a chat with The Indian Express, Abhishek Bachchan was asked how safe he felt when his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s leaked school photos circulated on the internet. To which, Abhishek replied that as a parent, he and his wife, Aishwarya have always taught their daughter to stay grounded and humble in the face of people wanting to see her. He further explained that Aaradhya’s picture was not leaked from the school, but she was getting patted down every time she went out. Elaborating on the morals he and Aishwarya taught their little angel, Abhishek said:
“No, they weren’t disclosed at school or anywhere else. You’ll shoot her every time she comes out of the house. That’s how it is. There’s no point in analyzing her. She’s the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors too, her mother teaches her to be very grateful and humble that people will want to see her, appreciate it and not take it as a privilege.
Later in the interview, Abhishek mentioned that Aishwarya told him that this would happen long before when Aaradhya was just a little girl. But, being from a family of superstars, they have come to terms with the fact that people will also be interested in their personal lives. Abhishek also mentioned that Aishwarya taught their daughter to be a hardworking person if she enters the world of glamour. In his words:
“And know that in the time to come, as and if you become a professional in this field, you will have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it was going to happen anyway, so we have to accept it.
As we all know, Amitabh Bachchan was very impressed after seeing his son’s outstanding performance in the movie, Dasvi. After which, the doting dad took to his Twitter account to tell Abhishek about his ‘true utraadhikaari’. However, in the same interview, the Bunty Aur Babli The actor was asked if the honor of ‘true utraadhikaari’ put him under social or professional pressure. To which he said:
“Yes of course. It was his reaction to Dasvi. I never talked about the pressures actually because I don’t think about it. If you think about it, you will waste the energy that you should rather channel to do a good job. In the end, that’s all that matters. I just focus on the task at hand. The pressure and all that you have to deal with. Nothing you can do will change that. So use that energy to do a better job.
Abhishek Bachchan is indeed a good actor and a doting father of Aaradhya Bachchan. What do you think?
