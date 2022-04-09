Jaylen Hoard makes headlines in Hollywood, not enough as thunder falls on Lakers





The Oklahoma City Thunder are resilient no matter the scene. Playing six weak players, the Thunder rolled out the red carpet against the Los Angeles Lakers. Under the palm trees, they took advantage of the absences of james lebron, Anthony Davisand Russell Westbrook – staying within striking distance for most of the night. In the end, fall 120-101. For the Thunder, the loss puts them fourth in the reverse standings with a 24-57 record. The first frame accommodated a bucket swing. During the period, a total of 12 lead changes and six ties materialized with Oklahoma City winning the last laugh 28-27 in the quarter. Georgios Kalaitzakis and Jaylen Treasure posed a dynamic duo early on, recording 11 and 7 points respectively in the period. Los Angeles set the tone with a 16-8 run to open the second frame. However, their lead fell short of double digits. Scored by 10 points from Hoard in the period – Oklahoma City trailed 56-52 before halftime. Oklahoma City generated 32 of their first-half points in the paint, heading away from the perimeter after going out 4 of 17. The Thunder came back into play in the third, charging a 7-0 run midway through the quarter to tie the contest at 66 all. After a minute of speeches, Los Angeles took to the stage, unleashing a 14-9 final to lead 90-82 going into the final frame. Los Angeles used a light rotation from Oklahoma City, taking the game’s first double-digit lead a minute later and a 16-point gash in the eighth minute. Although the Thunder maintained their energy, a comeback was not in the cards. Scroll to continue The Lakers hoisted eight members into double digits, led by a 21-point effort from Stanley Johnson. After snapping a 40% three-point clip in their last 4 of 6 games, Oklahoma City went down shooting a low 6 of 27 (20.7) from deep. Jaylen Hoard had a field day himself scoring a career-high 27 points and 17 rebounds in 47 minutes. Hoard’s interior dominance remained the theme of his 10-day deal as his range of backdoor cuts and in-flight adjustments paved the way for 10 marks in the paint. The 23-year-old put himself on the NBA map averaging 17.8 points and 13.4 rebounds on his contract. Georgios Kalaitzakis has scratched a stellar stat line with 25 points and six career assists. Kalaitzakis, who played slasher with OKC Blue, has branched out considerably in his 10-day contract showing glimpses of perimeter play while maintaining hyperactive defense. Zavier Simpson piloted the ship on Friday, closing the contest with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Simpson had something of a revenge game himself, knocking down a Lakers team that originally gave him a contract fresh out of college. Simpson impressed in front of his peers, shooting down a skyhook in the presence of Kareem Abdul Jabbar – the skyhook revolutionary. Melvin Frazier and Isaiah Roby both added double digits with 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Oklahoma City Thunder will end the season Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and Follow us on twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the cover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nba/thunder/news/jaylen-hoard-headlines-in-hollywood-not-enough-as-thunder-fall-to-lakers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos