draw barrymore: Drew-ling on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. Drew Barrymore, Lily Singh groove to hit the 90s track, win KJo, Shilpa Shetty





Bollywood is universal. It’s not just the songs and the dancing, but it’s the whole vibe that makes it a global feeling. Time and time again, Bollywood songs have made people all over the world swoon. And, when it comes to tracks from the 90s, it’s the sweet nostalgia that makes them even more expensive. Now it seems it’s not just Indians having fun with the melodic 90s charts, even Hollywood stars can’t keep their cool. Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore was recently seen dancing to the hit song Chura Ke Dil Mera from “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” (1994). The Charlies Angels actress was seen showing off her dance moves with comedian Lily Singh in a short clip. Singh who met Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show shared the short clip on his Instagram. The Indian-Canadian comedian went on to say that she had fun meeting the Hollywood star.

Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legitimately stole my heart?? Also, didn’t she nail that? ! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became text-active friends, BUT this was our first in-person meeting. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever, Singh captioned her Instagram post. Bollywood celebrities also reacted to Drew Barrymore’s short performance. Shilpa Shetty, the actress, who appeared in the song alongside Akshay Kumar, dedicated an Instagram post to the Hollywood actor. Drew-ling on this one. @drewbarrymore @lilly That’s so cool! Shetty wrote on her Instagram while sharing the clip. Several celebrities such as Karan Johar, Frieda Pinto and Richa Moorjani reacted to the video calling it the best thing on the internet.



