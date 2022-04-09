I’ve never really been into Bollywood’s Rat Race

Usha Uthup is a dream interviewee. She gives herself up like few do. At 74, his energy and joy of living can give people in their twenties a run for their money. As prolific as she was when she first started over 50 years ago, she has a lot going for her right now.

The Queen of Indian Pop, the English translation of her recently published Hindi authorized biography Ullas Ki Naav. His new Tamil film, Achcham Madame Naanam Payirppuin which she plays the grandmother of Akshara Haasans’ character, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 25.

In this freewheeling conversation, the peoples’ beloved singer talks about everything – her biography, why she never felt the need to learn to sing formally, playing jazz in nightclubs wearing kanjivaram sarees and of gajra, when she sang two of Lata Mangeshkars iconic songs in front of her on her 75and birthday and her acting aspirations.

Q. Why not write your own book? Don’t you think your story would have been more heartfelt and direct if it had come from you?

A. I don’t know. No one has ever asked me that before. This is such a fantastic question. I guess I never thought about it, writing my own book. But I put my thoughts. I also wrote letters to my father that I never posted. Maybe I’ll write about something different, something I probably haven’t mentioned in the biography yet.

Q. The book was originally written in Hindi and has now been translated into English. Don’t you think that part of the essence is lost in translation?

A. Anyone would have imagined that as a nightclub singer who sings jazz, pop and rock, I would be talked about first in English. Therefore, it is a great pride for me that Vikas Kumar Jha decided to write my biography in Hindi. Hed wrote it so beautifully. It was very lyrical, ornamental and aesthetic.

It is always difficult to do a translation. Being myself a singer and knowing how to translate certain songs and ideas, it’s very difficult to have the right words, the right feeling. But because Srishti is her father’s daughter, she knows his style and his tastes, his way of writing and speaking. She did a good job.

Q. You started singing young and yet you never sought professional training. Why not?

A. Because I was born and raised in a traditional South Indian family, you can imagine that I would have received formal training, at least in Carnatic music. My two older sisters Indira and Uma started to learn and then gave up in the meantime. Also, because I studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, the atmosphere was conducive to loving music as it was without any professional training. I picked up music wherever I could. Radio was a major source at that time. So no, it never struck me that I should learn. However, I would have liked to learn sight reading and reading by notation. Because it would have greatly helped my career. But apart from that, it’s not a big regret not to have learned.

Q. You made a career out of singing jazz in nightclubs wearing kanjivaram sarees, gajras and big bindis. How did this whole legendary look come about? Did you ever feel that it could be in contradiction with the atmosphere of the place, the music, or that it would not be taken well?

A. No, I never thought it would not be well taken. But I was surprised and really happy that people took it so well. It really wasn’t a grand strategy or the will to challenge the establishment or make a statement or do anything different. I just sang in the clothes I knew. My mother, my sisters and everyone in my family wore sarees. So right after the school uniform, the sari is what I took. I just sang in everything I had at home. And it stayed that way.

Slowly, wearing only the kanjivaram sarees that my mother and sisters had, the quality of the sarees changed and soon I was wearing bigger borders. Then I realized that shops in Madras like Nallis or Sundari Silks were happy to dress me. They would help me design and choose the color palette. All of these changes were very subtle because I don’t even remember exactly when I became like I am now.

Regarding the bindi, in traditional families in southern India, all girls wore a bindi. At that time, it was a small bottle containing liquid and there was a stick inside which one dipped and put on a small bindi. Then, as I continued to sing, I started pairing it with my saree. Then the size and designs changed. That’s how it all really evolved.

Q. Despite being so versatile, do you think the Hindi film industry pushed you to only sing disco and catchy songs?

A. Typecasting is a big thing in our Indian film industry. I broke that to some extent, and then I got typecast myself. People think that’s all I can do. But that’s okay because I’ve never really been into the Bollywood rush. I’m happy every time I get the chance to sing in a Bollywood movie. I always tell everyone in the film industry that I’m not asking you to give me three songs a day or five songs a week. Just give me a hit song in about six months. That will give me 375 shows.

I am a live singer, a performing artist. I am very happy and comfortable in my space. I have no frustration as to why they didn’t give me more songs or different types of songs. I sang in different languages, which is good for me because I like languages ​​and I like people. Im totally a peoples person.

But gradually the scene changes. It is no longer about immaculate, petite and pretty women wearing white sarees. It’s not like all chaste and virginal heroines have to get the voice of Lata Mangeshkars anymore. It’s all the bad girls that have my voice. But like I said, I’m a happy person. A song is a song is a song. For me, it doesn’t matter who sang it before. I sing everyone’s songs – Yesudas, Kishore Kumars, Manna Deys. Because people really come to listen for the recall value. They have a nostalgic side. Everyone does it.

Q. But whatever the song, your interpretations are so different that they sound like an entirely new creation. You make them totally yours

A. Yeah yeah. I completely own it. Like Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, which I sang in front of Lata Ji Mangeshkar on her 75and birthday. And I also sang Bindiya Chamkegi. Completely different take. I sang both like women’s songs.

They were very luckyAsha ji and Lata Ji Mangeshkar. Because they had wonderful films and great artists like Nargis, Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Vyjayanthimala, you name it, like the face of their voice. It was really wonderful. But now it’s not like that anymore. The monopoly is now broken and there are opportunities for many.

Q. You play the grandmother of Akshara Haasans in Raja Ramamurthys Tamil film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu which recently released on Amazon Prime Video. How was the experience?

A. It was wonderful to work in this film and with her. We had a lot of fun. Akshara is very professional. She must be with a father like Kamal Haasan and a mother like Sarika. It was great fun working with her and being her grandmother. The role is really just an extension of my life. Although it is small, it is very meaty and asks you not to be judgmental. In the film, the character of Akshara confides more in me than in her own mother. Sometimes it happens. Relationships with grandparents are so wonderful, so precious.

Q. I still remember your Aunt Maggie at 7 Khoon Maaf. You clearly enjoy being in front of the camera. So why not act more often?

A.7 Khoon Maaf was lovely but much of it was edited out. I had lots of great scenes. I was on Coorg and Kashmir schedules. It was a great experience working with all of them, including Naseeruddin Shah and Annu Kapoor. They are such brilliant actors. I had the chance to learn so much. But I want to do roles that have meaning. I don’t want to come across as Usha Uthup. I want a character like I did in the Malayalam movie Pothan Vava (2006) in which I play Mammootty’s mother. It was very difficult. I just loved it and people loved my game too.

