Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Saif Ali Khan’s Hand After Family Lunch With Sara Ali Khan, Fans Say: He’s Like ‘Daddy Doesn’t Go’ | Bollywood





Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted by paparazzi with his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday. In clips shared online, the trio are seen walking out of a restaurant while talking to each other. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. (Read also : Sara Ali Khan says how she and Ibrahim Ali Khan look like parents Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan is often discussed at home) In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Sara, Ibrahim and Saif are seen leaving Bandra restauBastian. At one point, Ibrahim is seen holding Saif’s hand, before the actor walks to his car. A fan asked in the comments section, Where is Amrita Singh? another said, Handsome father, beautiful children, while another pointed to Ibrahim’s gesture before Saif left, He’s as if dad isn’t leaving. Sad. Saif and Amrita married in 1991. They had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, they divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. In a 2020 interview before Jeh was born, Saif was asked if he felt guilty for not spending the same amount of time with all of his children. While Saif and Taimur lived with Kareena in their apartment in Mumbai, Sara and Ibrahim lived with their mother, Amrita. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Sara opened up about her parents’ divorce. She said, I’ve always tended to mature a little faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our house were not happy. And suddenly they were much happier living in two new homes. For example, my mother, who I think hadn’t laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful and excited, as she deserves. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think it’s difficult at all.

