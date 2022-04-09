Hot Fuzz actor Simon Pegg joins the campaign against the use of authentic bearskin caps





The bearskin forms a central part of the foot guards’ ceremonial uniform (photo: Alamy). Actor and comedian Simon Pegg, best known for his roles in the films Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, has joined an animal rights campaign against the use of genuine bear skins, which are part of the uniform of the elite British foot guards regiments. In December, MoD Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said there were “no plans” to replace the guards’ ceremonial caps after analyzing that an artificial alternative only met ” one of the five requirements to be considered a viable alternative”. The actor called the British Army’s use of fur a “shame”. Irish Guards march along Whitehall, London. Now, Pegg has joined celebrities, including British Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, in the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) campaign against the MOD’s use of fur. Part of this contribution includes an appearance in a poster campaign by renowned photographer Rankin. Pegg called the military’s use of fur a “shame”, adding that bears have been “shot in Canada”. “It’s a shame that soldiers of the Queen’s Guard are still parading with the fur of bears that have been shot in Canada. The caps serve no purpose militarily and each one costs at least one bear’s life,” said said the actor. He added: “Ceremonial bear pelts could easily be replaced with faux fur, retaining the traditional look but eliminating the cruelty. It’s time for the Ministry of Defense to ditch the petty excuses and to make the change. It’s what the British public wants and what the bears need.” One of the campaign posters photographed by Rankin with Simon Pegg (Photo: PETA). An Army spokesperson said: “Bears are never hunted on command for MOD use. “The bear pelts used by the MOD are by-products of harvesting authorized by Canadian authorities to manage the wild bear population. Therefore, any reduction in the number of bear pelts purchased by the MOD will not would not equate to a reduction in the number of bears being killed. “Our guards are extremely proud to wear the bearskin cap which is an iconic image of Britain. “It is essential to ensure that Guards caps remain both practical and smart and there are currently no artificial alternatives available that meet the essential requirements of these ceremonial caps.” Of the 14 nations around the world that use bearskins as part of ceremonial uniform, few have made the leap to using synthetic materials instead of real fur. Italy and Sweden are two exceptions.

