The Hollywood Academy vetoes Will Smith for 10 years in any act of the institution, including the Oscars | Culture

Will Smith was banned for a decade from any event at the Hollywood Film Academy. This Friday, the organization communicated the penalty decided for the actor for having hit comedian Chris Rock on the night of the Oscars after a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. For a period of 10 years, beginning April 8, Smith will not be able to participate in any event or program, either in person or virtually, academy president David Rubin and the adviser said in an open letter. delegate, Dawn Hudson. The institution thus closes its doors to the last winner of the Oscar for best actor.

Will Smith assumed the sentence imposed. I accept and respect the Academy’s decision, the actor said through a spokesperson. The sanction adopted by the group of governors of the organization in an emergency meeting does not prevent him from being nominated for an Oscar again during the veto. Smith received his first nomination for But in 2001, the second in 2006 by In search of happiness. The third came 15 years later and it was the one that earned him the statuette.

Smith anticipated the Academy’s decision last Friday, when he announced he was resigning from membership in the body. He betrayed the academy’s trust and deprived the nominees and winners of an opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work, the actor said in a statement. The Oscar-winning actor claimed to be heartbroken, although he thereby avoided joining the shameful list of five names, scholars expelled after the emergence of the Me Too movement: producer and distributor Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby , director Roman Polanski and the director of photography of Hood Yes Never leave me, Adam Kimmel, who was prosecuted for having sex with minors. Previously, in 2004, the academy expelled actor Carmine Caridi, one of the secondary The Godfatherfor lending a friend the VHS tapes and DVDs distributed by production companies so that college students could see their films. This friend turned out to be one of the most famous movie pirates.

Smith shows off her Oscar at the “Vanity Fair” magazine party. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP | Video : EPV

In the text published this Friday, Rubin and Hudson apologize for not having properly handled the situation on the night of the Oscars, the last day 27 in Los Angeles. It was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests and viewers, and we were not prepared for the unexpected, the statement said. The top finisher that night, seems to be the general consensus, was Rock himself, who took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The president of the organization thanked the comedian for having remained calm after the attack.

With its decision, the academy intends to put an end to nearly two weeks of controversy. But the acts and conversations of Smith’s slap in the face of Rock until the former won Best Actor Statuette for The Williams method. Rubin claimed last week that the academy asked Smith to leave after the hit and he refused. This version was later denied to the magazine Variety by people close to the actor. According to various sources, the interpreter received mixed messages.

Thusday, Los Angeles Times recreate in a report the tense minutes that followed Smith’s assault. The newspaper, which interviewed a dozen people present, said that Rubin and Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the academy, got up from their seats and met 10 minutes after the slap. They asked Rock how he was doing and went after Smith’s publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan. A lawyer joined them in a room. A message came out of the meeting for the actor, the academy wanted him out of the theater as soon as possible. OSullivan needs to get the message across to his client during a commercial break. When he did, however, it was in the form of a question. The academy thinks you should leave, what do you think?, formulated the publicist, according to the newspaper. Smith said he preferred to stay because he wanted to clean up the mess with his speech if he won the trophy.

Ceremony producer Will Packer approached O’Sullivan and Smith moments before the awarding of the category statuette to deliver one final mixed message: Officially, we want him to stay. Some sources believe Packer, who was first directing ABC’s production, made the comment at his own risk to save the night from an emotionally charged final TV moment. That is to say the speech, Oscar in hand, of a Smith bathed in tears. It was the highlight of the show.