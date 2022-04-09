Yami Gautam reveals how high-end Bollywood designers refused to give her lehengas; said, ‘That was so mean’

Yami Gautam revels in the good reviews she receives for Dasvi. The actress is receiving praise for her performance as Jyoti Deswal, a humanitarian jailer on the show. Yami Gautam revealed how the industry tends to categorize celebrities in an interview with Indian Express. She said there were few high-end designers in Bollywood who refused to lend her lehengas for events. But she said not everyone behaves the same way. Yami Gautam said big designers refuse to give clothes to everyone. In Dasvi, she plays a jailer who helps Abhishek Bachchan (Ganga Ram Chaudhary) complete his tenth exam. ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more: Actresses who boast flawless skin and beauty secrets they swear by

Yami Gautam said she was lucky to get clothes from very good designers, who always supported her. She said it was a whole system that categorized celebrities. She told the newspaper, “I remember hearing that once about me. This person said, ‘No, this lehenga is not for you, and I was like What, why?!, and they said, No, it just doesn’t work with this creator. . It was so mean.” She said she didn’t understand the criteria for getting clothes from a certain designer. She was like how people could make someone feel so bad. Yami Gautam added, “But that’s not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there’s always a bad apple.” Also Read – BTS PTD On Stage Las Vegas: From 2022 Grammys Snob to Marriage and Kids, Kim Namjoon aka RM Bares Her Heart Like Never Before in VLive

The actress opened up about how she decided she wouldn’t let anyone make her feel bad about herself. Yami Gautam said she wanted to organize her wedding in her own way. She married Aditya Dhar last year. Yami Gautam said she wore her mother’s wedding sari because of the emotional connection to it. It is also a legacy. Yami Gautam said, “Our rituals were very important to me, absorbing everything we did was of utmost importance to us, and we did.” She was a simple Himachali bride at her wedding and social media raved about her. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s honeymoon plans REVEALED; couple at the head of THIS exotic place after the wedding

