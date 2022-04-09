Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smithwho stormed the 2022 Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock shortly before winning Best Actor of the Year, was banned from attending the Academy Awards and all other Academy events for 10 years, the Academy’s Board of Governors ruled on Friday.

I accept and respect the Academies’ decision, Smith said in a statement after the announcement.

The decision comes following a meeting originally scheduled for April 18, before the president of the Academy david rubin rescheduled it earlier this week. After Smith resigned from the Academy last Friday, while Rubin wrote in his letter to board members, suspension or expulsion is no longer possible, and the legally prescribed timeline no longer applies. It is in the interest of all parties involved that this be dealt with in a timely manner.

The 94th Academy Awards was meant to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage, Rubin and the CEO of the Academy Dawn Hudson wrote in a letter following the meeting. During our TV show, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For that, we are sorry. It was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we weren’t prepared for the unprecedented.

Today the Board of Governors called a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has resolved, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, but without limit it, to the Oscars.

The letter goes on to express gratitude to Rock for keeping his cool under extraordinary circumstances and calling his decision a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our artists and guests and restoring confidence in the community. ‘Academy.

Smiths slap on Oscar night left virtually everyone stunned and although the Academy claimed Smith was asked to leave the ceremony afterwards, accounts vary, to say the least. But the drumbeat of outrage only intensified in the days after the ceremony, and by the time Smith resigned last Friday, a sanction from the Academy seemed inevitable. I have responded directly to the Academy’s Notice of Disciplinary Hearing and will fully accept all consequences of my conduct, Smith wrote in a statement at the time of his resignation. My actions during the presentation of the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and inexcusable.

The ripple effect of Smiths’ actions extended far beyond the Academy itself. Netflix has would have moved an upcoming Smith project on the back burner, and Apple TV+, a new Best Picture winner for CODA, will have to make tough choices about how to handle their next film Emancipation, in which Smith plays a man fleeing slavery.

Along with his statement of resignation to the Academy and rambling Best Actor acceptance speech, Smith also released a statement to instagram apologizing to Rock and the Academy. Rock, aside from a quick aside at the start of a recent stand-up in Boston, has yet to publicly comment on the event.

Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from.

More great stories from vanity lounge

For better or for worse, with a single slap, Will Smith electrified the Oscars

So what have we learned from the Oscars?

Marc Seligers vanity lounge Oscar Party Portraits

CODAs Triumph has revealed what it takes to win best picture now and why Netflix lost (again)

Oscars 2022: What you didn’t see on TV

Sign up for the Awards Insider newsletter for must-see industry and awards coverage.