‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Star Robin Thede Breaks Down Barriers

Robin Thede is the creator, star and showrunner of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the third season of which premieres Friday on HBO. (Erik Carter)

After Hollywood has spent the better part of two decades sleeping on Robin Thede, it’s only fitting that the sketch comedy impresario isn’t too keen on turning a blind eye these days. Instead, Thede tends to get by on three or four hours of sleep and waking up at 4 a.m. during production of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Emmy-winning HBO series she created and in which she plays. Among the 42-year-old’s early morning tasks: touching base with his editor about last-minute changes to scripts; checking in with her department heads to make decisions on props, hairstyles, and costumes; and handwritten thank you notes to guest stars at the time.

Since Thede appears in most show sketches, the showrunner then slides into the hair and makeup chair while answering questions about everything from upcoming casting to location scouting. After going over her lines on the shuttle to set herself up, she rehearses her scenes and talks to the director about lighting, blocking and other technical touches. Once Thede is done shooting her sketches and evaluating the footage between takes, she shakes up her characters, goes home to learn her lines for the next day, goes to bed around midnight, and starts again.

Her energy is quite contagious, says her co-star Gabrielle Dennis. She is truly living her dream. It’s kind of hard to fall asleep behind the wheel because you’re full of all that adrenaline.

We do the same writing and performing work, except she also does this other work, and I’m exhausted at the end of every day, adds Ashley Nicole Black, who starred alongside Thede and Dennis in the three seasons of the series. You really cannot overstate how difficult what she does is. And not only does she do it, but she opens the door for so many others to pass behind her.

A dark lady sketch show, the first series of its kind entirely written by, directed by, and starring black women, returns for a third season of its absurd Friday shtick on HBO. The true pioneer of these trailblazers has only grown since the critically acclaimed show premiered in 2019, with the singer-songwriter signing a multi-year deal to develop shows for Warner Bros. and continuing to create projects featuring black women at her production company, For Better or Words.

That sounds like a lot, Thede says through a nervous laugh during a video chat from her Southern California home, as she dons a t-shirt with the slogan Phenomenally Black. I work seven days a week, but that’s fine because that’s what I came here for and there were a lot of days when I had a lot of time.

Thede comes from humble roots: Her parents both worked in education, and she and her sisters grew up in a trailer park adjacent to a cornfield in Davenport, Iowa, right next to the Mississippi River. . (Her mother, Phyllis, later entered politics and is now a six-term representative in the Iowa General Assembly.) But Thede, who got her first name because of her father’s affinity for Robin Williams , had a performative edge from an early age. At the age of 13, she was shooting short films with a 16mm camera. For three summers, she toured with a puppeteer group led by her local church.

I don’t know what it’s like to be a white guy who grew up with money and went to Harvard, Thede says. But I think it’s evident in my comedy that I have a different perspective and, I would say, a more relevant perspective. I definitely don’t come from a place where I try to hit or talk people down in any way, and it’s really important to me to have a sense of fairness in what I do. I just think it comes from being raised by decent people.

Influenced by comedic touchstones such as Comic View, Saturday Night Live and In Living Color, a program she still calls her holy grail. Thede joined the Out Da Box campus sketch group at Northwestern University in Illinois and enrolled in the conservatory program of revered Chicago improv troupe The Second City.

Over the next decade, Thede held writing and performing roles in scattered television projects such as Ted Dansons Guy Walks Into a Bar, David Alan Griers Chocolate News and Frank Caliendos Frank TV often as the only black woman in the room. She has also written for award shows and written jokes for Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and Mike Epps. But she always found time to perform on stage in sketch groups, including the all-black female troupe Elite Delta Force 3, which served as comedian Larry Wilmores’ introduction to Thedes’ underrated talents.

When Robin was on stage, she was just funny all the time, Wilmore says. It got me thinking, man, this kind of thing should be on TV. And that was in the middle years, I think? At the time, nobody was trying to do an all-black sketch show.

After a stint as head writer for The Queen Latifah Show, Thede applied in 2014 for Wilmores’ late-night Comedy Central series. The night show. She was only applying for an editor position, Wilmore recalled. But after arriving for her interview with a binder filled with countless jokes, morsels and other ambitions, Thede left as the first black head writer in late night history. When Wilmore hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016, she also sealed her spot as the first black woman to lead that event writers room. And by hosting The summary on BET from 2017 to 2018, Thede became the fourth black woman to headline her own late-night show.

From the start of television until Robin Thede, no one imagined a black woman could be head writer, says Black, who believes Thedes’ breakthrough paved the way for her own writing work on Full frontal with Samantha Bee and the launch of the Amber Ruffins talk show on Peacock. If you’re really thinking about going from nobody’s ever done this before to now multiple women can do it because of the example you set, it really can’t be overstated how tight a tightrope it is.

Thede says he received a call from only one person the day The Rundown was canceled in July 2018: his friend Issa Rae, the star and co-creator of HBO Insecure. Unaware of the sympathy, Rae quickly informed Thede of what was to come. When Thede said she had been looking for an idea for a high profile sketch show featuring all black women, Rae offered to come on board the project as an executive producer and bring it to HBO in the under its agreement with the network.

A year later, A Black Lady Sketch Show was on the air. While centering the perspectives of black women was the basis of the shows, Thede also knew she wanted the endeavor to be unmistakably cinematic, with carefully composed shots, compelling visual effects and on-location filming. In another break from sketch tradition, the framing device featured in each episode interstitial about a group of black women surviving the apocalypse unfolded as a serialized story.

I knew I wanted to do a cinematic narrative skit for black women with experiences grounded in magical reality, Thede explains. So it’s really important for me to hit all of those things that the characters that you want to come back to but also the narrative, because I’ve never seen a kind of Black Mirror sketch where there’s a beginning, a middle , a twist and an ending.

Season 3 pulls out all the stops on this earth-shattering formula, as ongoing interstitials follow the four doomsday survivors (played by series stars Thede, Dennis, Black, and Skye Townsend) through a mysterious journey and loaded with Easter eggs of oneself. actualization. As the trailer revealed, several fan-favorite characters from the standalone sketches also return. Among them: Thedes Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, a hertep with a fiercely misguided sense of authority, and Blacks Trinity, an ace spy who moves undetected in a world that treats black women as invisible.

It took Robin a while to really bet on herself, but she did the right thing by gaining so much experience, says Wilmore. For me, the first show Robin had, it wasn’t quite there. I think she was always trying to be something she thought she should be, whereas Black Lady Sketch Show is pure Robin.

When you’ve been sidelined and your voice has been muted for so long, or when you’re getting rid of it to get to the top, it sometimes gives rise to new ideas and new approaches to things, Dennis adds. It’s so ingrained in her DNA at this point that she can’t help but be the trailblazer.

In tribute not only to Thedes’ hard-earned influence, but also to the series’ enduring appeal, this season’s roster of guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Wayne Brady, Vanessa Williams and Wanda Sykes, is full of recognizable names. And the unprecedented composition of its writers room remains as impressive as ever.

I love being able to look around a room of black women and see them on the first day also looking around, go, Oh, I’m sorry, I’m just taking in the magnitude of what’s going on, says Thede. They are always a little shaken during this first meeting.

As Thede awaits a Season 4 renewal of A Black Lady Sketch Show, she’s been working to get two movies she scripted in front of cameras: zombie satire Killing It for Amazon and high fashion comedy Fashionably Black for HBO Max. Although her previously reported Perfect Strangers reboot for HBO Max fell through, she says she has TV projects in development that run the gamut from animated series to reality competitions and real estate shows.