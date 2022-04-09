Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock | Will Smith





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors has banned Will Smith from all of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage during the awards ceremony. Oscars. Smith publicly apologized and resigned from the academy. The Academies’ decision on Friday comes after its chairman, David Rubin, accelerated a board meeting scheduled for April 18 in light of Smiths’ voluntary resignation. In his letter to board members, Rubin said Ampas rules stipulated 15 days’ notice to consider suspending a membership, but after Smith’s resignation that no longer applied. The Academy in a statement called Smith’s actions unacceptable and harmful. The 94th Academy Awards were meant to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year, the letter continues. However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. The Academy also apologized for its handling of the situation during its live broadcast, adding: During our television broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For that, we are sorry. It was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we weren’t prepared for the unprecedented. Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about the appearance of Smiths wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in King Richard. Ampas later said that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the incident and refused, although later reports suggest it was not a formal request and that the show’s producer, Will Packer wanted him to stay. It was later reported that Rubin and Ampas CEO Dawn Hudson held a secret meeting with Smith two days after the Academy Awards. The decision to ban Smith for a decade stems from tons of debate about the consequences of the assault, a board member said. told CNN. Smith lost his Academy vote with his resignation. If he had been expelled by the board, Smith would have joined a small group of ignominious men retired from the Academy Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby as well as actor Carmine Caridi, who was expelled for having shared rewards screens. In his resignation, Smith said he would accept any other consequences the board deemed appropriate. I have betrayed the trust of the Academy, he added in the press release. I deprived the other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. In their letter announcing the ban, the Board of Directors expressed their deepest gratitude to Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances and also thanked our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their composure and thanks during our TV show. This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy, the letter concludes. We also hope that this can begin a period of healing and restoration for everyone involved and impacted.

