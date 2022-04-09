This Is Us cast gushed about 3-year-old Jack Jr. actor: ‘He’s going to win an Emmy’





It’s us is always an emotional affair. In Season 6 alone, we saw Rebecca take on the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease Jack lose your mother and – especially in the later episodes – the dissolution of Kate and Toby’s marriage . While the most recent episode’s story focused on KaToby, and how the Green Egg Smoker starred in their eventual divorce , there was one delightfully bright spot in the otherwise tense hour: the performance of 3-year-old Johnny Kincaid as Jack Damon. His co-stars thought so too, and they gushed about the adorable little man during a recent interview. Johnny Kincaid made his acting debut as Kate and Toby’s son Jack Jr. in early It’s us‘ last chapter, but “Saturday in the Park” really focused on him. Johnny, like his character, is visually impaired, and part of the episode was shown from Jack’s perspective, with extremely blurry visuals. Johnny performed quite a bit of dialogue while Jack showed Rebecca his shoes and talked about his parents’ fight. Twitter has gone crazy on the young actor, and his co-stars were equally in love when they spoke with Charm with Susan Kelechi Watson gushing: I am Johnny. He’s gonna win an Emmy, that little boy. He is so good. He’s the prettiest little boy. You ask him something and he responds, like, ‘Yeah.’ It stings my heart every time. He’s really great in this role. Johnny has albinism, according to a post on the instagram page he shares with his mother, Marisol Kincaid. Albinism is a different visual impairment than Jack Jr., but Marisol said she’s excited about the opportunity Johnny has to represent the visually impaired community: Johnny suffers from albinism which is accompanied by low vision and an eye condition called nystagmus. Although her character has a different visual impairment, we are SO thrilled with the portrayal and inclusion of the blind and visually impaired community in a TV show that does so well in showing all the nuances of life with SUCH scope ! The love and respect seem mutual, as Chrissy Metz described her son on TV as “so special” and Mandy Moore opened up about her scenes with Johnny, who she called a “lovebug.” From his acting to his fun personality, Moore couldn’t find enough good things to say about the little guy: He’s the most gregarious and cutest kid you’ve ever met. His mother is there and his grandfather is often on set with him. He is so inquisitive and inquisitive. I think he’s been working on the lines with his mom at home, but the kids all have a drama coach on set who’s there to help them in the moment. He doesn’t really need much help. He’s really right. Whether it’s the involvement of the family or the acting coach or just Johnny’s natural ability, there’s something special about this toddler, and I can’t wait to see more of him as season 6 continues – although that obviously means putting the final nail in Kate and Toby’s coffin. It’s us continues at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12 on NBC with the next episode titled “KaToby,” so unfortunately, I think we all know what to expect. Hopefully Jack Jr. will get us through! In the meantime, do not hesitate to consult our 2022 TV Schedule to see when new and recurring shows air. If you want to relive the early days of It’s us when Kate and Toby were happy together, you can stream the full series with a Hulu subscription!

