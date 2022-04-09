Actor Vidya Balan wished to write Satyajit Ray, work with him – The New Indian Express





By IANS MUMBAI: She was just a teenager when she secretly wrote a letter to her favorite filmmaker Satyajit Ray, but didn’t publish it. Naturally, when he suddenly passed away, she was heartbroken for many reasons. Many moons later, this teenager, who is now one of Bollywood’s successful stars, Vidya Balan, speaking to IANS, opened her heart and shared her wish to work with her favorite filmmaker and how cinema Bengali influenced her. Vidya told IANS: “If I write a letter to Mr Ray today, it would say ‘I wish you had lived longer’. You know, even today I would have loved to work with him. I know everyone is talking about ‘Pather Panchali’ and Ray’s ‘Charulata’ but ‘Mahanagar’ is one of my favorite movies. The movie made a deep impression on me. I wish it had lived longer and I could have worked with him several times in several films.” Vidya also mentioned that more than often people tell her that her profile looks like young Madhavi Chatterjee, the legendary actress who played the protagonist of “Charulata” and that is “flattering” for her. The fangirl in her doesn’t stop there as she shared, “I have a collection of posters from Ray’s movies like ‘Mahanagar’ and also a painting full of a canvas full of characters from his movies! J I have many decorative pieces in my house, inspired by Ray’s work. My house is full of Ray. I have immense love and respect for Bengali cinema and culture. No wonder his film debut was in 2003 with “Bhalo Theko” before Bollywood. Interestingly, his Bollywood debut also came in 2005 with “Parineeta”, based on a Bengali novel of the same name. Currently, the actress is celebrating the success of her recently released “Jalsa”. Talking about how she came to love playing characters who are the exact opposite of who she really is, Vidya said, “The fact that in the recent version of mine, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Jalsa’ , my characters are so different from who I am in real life has a role to play, in terms of choosing those scripts. “I was playing the opposite of who I actually am. But I also believe there’s a Maya Menon and a Vidya in me that I’ve been lucky enough to tap into by playing them on screen. I believe that ‘there are a lot of people living inside of us, the more you connect and search inside, you realize that.’ While it’s quite interesting how morally complex her character “Maya” in “Jalsa” is, Vidya explains how the character’s name justifies her action. “At first, when I read the script, I was judging her. But luckily a better sense prevailed and I realized that I was no one to judge what and why someone does, in a certain situation. So when I was playing Maya Menon, I was ‘I’m not judging her. “What interested me about her is that Maya is inscrutable. What you see is not what she is…you see, the meaning of the word ‘Maya’ is an illusion. that way she’s an illusion. I think that’s why Suresh (Triveni, the film’s director) named her Maya.” Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, “Jalsa” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/entertainment/hindi/2022/apr/09/actor-vidya-balan-wished-to-write-to-satyajit-ray-work-with-him-2440070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos