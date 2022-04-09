Mads Mikkelsen calls method play ‘bullsh-t’





Fantastic Beasts star Mads Mikkelsen says the acting method is “pretentious”, calling the practice – used by actors like Jared Leto – “bullshit”.



Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets star Mads Mikkelsen calls the acting method with a direct word: “bullshit”. In an interview with QG, the actor didn’t hold anything back to describe how he feels about acting. “…Preparation, you can go crazy,” he said. “And if it’s a shitty movie, what do you think you did?” Am I impressed that you haven’t given up on your character? You should have dropped it from the start! How do you prepare for a serial killer? Are you going to spend two years checking this? Related: Fantastic Beasts 3 Reviews Praise Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald – But Not Much Else Method acting is a practice by which actors immerse themselves so deeply in a role that they embody the character they embody even offscreen. Jeremy Strong in Succession and Lady Gaga in The Gucci House are some recent high-profile examples, as well as Morbius‘ Jared Leto, who reportedly used crutches and a wheelchair to get to the bathroom on set. Leto in particular has been known to use method acting for years, such as on 2016 suicide squad. Leto avoided breaking character and continued to play Joker when the cameras weren’t rolling. Leto gifted Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) a rat during filming, and there were rumors he sent used condoms to his co-stars in the production, although the actor later denied the information. Related: Fantastic Beasts 3 Fans Beg Mads Mikkelsen To Return To Instagram After Abrupt Departure Mikkelsen then pondered the possibility of acting opposite a dedicated method actor like Daniel Day-Lewis. “I’ll have the time of my life, just falling apart [his] character constantly,” he said. Mikkelsen put on what the interviewer described as a “cheeky voice” to mock a hypothetical interaction. ““Am I smoking a cigarette? It’s from 2020, it’s not from 1870 – can you live with that? “, Said the actor. “It’s just pretentious.

The actor also criticized the entertainment press for encouraging the acting method by confusing dedication with skill. “The media says, ‘Oh my god, he took it so seriously, so he must be fantastic; let’s give it a prize,'” Mikkelsen said. “So that’s the talk, and everybody knows it, and it becomes a thing.” fans of the Hannibal the actor can see him on the big screen take the place of Johnny Depp as the fearsome wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The film is currently in theaters. Source: QG

Why Fantastic Beasts’ Mads Mikkelsen Won’t Condemn Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views Read more

About the Author Haley Rose-Lyon

(74 articles published)

More Haley Rose-Lyon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/mads-mikkelsen-calls-method-acting-bullshit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos