Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth

Bollywood and music are inextricably linked. Every Hindi movie, regardless of genre, includes song, dance, and music sequences. It’s the singers’ voices that bring a song to life on screen. What if the actors of a song were not accompanied by a melodious and appropriate voice? The whole musical experience will be modified. Over the generations, great singers such as Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh have graced Bollywood. However, these are just the names that have gained popularity. There is still a group of singers who, despite their talent, have not achieved great stardom. Some of their songs were successful, but the singers were quickly forgotten. Jaspinder Narula’s voice has a distinct Punjabi flavor. She sang beautiful compositions such as Judaai judaai, Tare hai barati, Pyar to hona hi tha and Tera rang ball ball but she never got enough recognition for her energetic performances in Hindi cinema. Kavita Seth is another name in Bollywood who is extremely talented but underrated. She also performed ghazals and Sufi chants. Some of his best known Bollywood songs include Gunja sa hai koi iktara, Tum hi ho Bandhu, Mora Piya and Jeete Hain Chal. Aditi Paul, who competed on Indian Idol 1, got her big Bollywood break with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. She has also released songs in Tamil and Bengali. Paul also provided his voice for the song Veereon ka veer aa in the hit movie Bahubali. Amitabh Bhattacharya wears many hats. He is well known as a lyricist and he has won several awards for his lyrics. However, Bhattacharya has a soothing voice and has acted in films such as Lootera, 2 States, Happy Ending and Chennai Express. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebrities. Also Read: Looking For The Perfect Western Fashion Vibe? Let Jonita Gandhi’s lookbook serve as your inspiration ” width=”820″ height=”500″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 0″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”820″ height=”500″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 0″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”611″ height=”920″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-2-611×920.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 1″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”611″ height=”920″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-2-611×920.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 1″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”260″ height=”418″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-3.png” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 2″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”260″ height=”418″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-3.png” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 2″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”853″ height=”853″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-4.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 3″ class=”lazy img-responsive” /> ” width=”853″ height=”853″ data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/most-underrated-bollywood-singers-from-aditi-paul- to-kavita-seth-4.jpg” alt=”Bollywood’s most underrated singers, from Aditi Paul to Kavita Seth – 3″ class=”lazy img-responsive” />

