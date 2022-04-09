Connect with us

Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make her Bollywood comeback with a cast of female stars called Jee Le Zaraawhich translates to Live a little. The film will be an all-female road trip and was announced last year in August. Along with Chopra, the film will also feature big names in Bollywood like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Chopra went on to say that her only condition for saying yes to this film was that she would do better get to do a great Bollywood style dance number. She also shared that it’s been a while since she’s been in a Hindi dialogue talkie.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared:

“Let’s go back, for me, I’m thinking about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in November 2019. But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never done before…J thought. The idea turned into a film led by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies with multi-starred women. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea which involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called!! Katrina, Alia and I met excitedly in February 2020 (as seen in this photo), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice has was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so it seemed perfect. It turns out that Farhan was working on a female road trip at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules, but we stuck together and we made it! This one is about brotherhood…friendship and breaking the mould!! I can’t wait to hit the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart smiles. See you at the movies.”

Jee Le Zaraa will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ return to Bollywood after her 2019 film The sky is pink which she played alongside Farhan Akhtar. Akhtar will be the director of this film and will work with his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti to write it. After working steadily as an actor, producer and writer for the past decade, this will be Farhan Akhtar’s solo director gig, this time after starring Shah Rukh Khan. Gift 2 – The King is back. Now that the movie is officially in the works, let’s talk about everything we know so far.

Possible scenario

Although unofficial, what we know so far about the plot and from what we watched in the trailer, it looks like Jee Le Zaraa is a sequel to the 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the film, three childhood friends reunite for a road trip through Spain for a bachelor party. It includes Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. It is also similar to the 2001 hit Dil Chahta Haiwith Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna.


In Jee Le Zaraa, we expect to see the same type of shenanigans; the only difference is that instead of an all-male star cast, we’ll see the film with three female leads. It is still unclear whether this time we will see an Indian destination or an international holiday destination. Either way, we’re sure wherever these three ladies go, it’s going to be an epic journey to watch.

Potential release date

We expect to see Jee Le Zaraa hit the screen in the summer of 2023. However, this is complete speculation as filming for the film is expected to begin in September 2022. Based on this, we expect a minimum of one year for the production and release of the film.


Director Farhan Akhtar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani along with their production Excel Entertainment took to Twitter on August 10, 2021 to announce the film, in which he goes on to say, “Excited to announce my next film as director and what better day of 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. – I can’t wait to put this show on the road. We also don’t know if the movie will be released on an OTT platform like Prime Video or Netflix or if it will hit theaters. But one thing we know for sure is that wherever the movie comes out, we’re sure it will be a huge hit.


