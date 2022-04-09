Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker reacts to historic SC verdict

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has applauded Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s historic verdict to overturn the Vice Presidents’ decision.

the RanjhanaThe star took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the NA vice president’s decision to reject the vote of no confidence.

The critically acclaimed actress wrote in the tweet, “Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan stood up for her country and her people and not their government… so apparently it’s possible.”.

Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan defended his country and his citizens and not their government.. so apparently it is possible. Sigh! Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 8, 2022

The meeting to proceed to the vote was convened on Saturday at 10 am but the vote has not yet taken place.

Swara was harshly criticized as fans expressed their displeasure at the idea of ​​her clapping the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

One user said “Real life sad! Either very stupid or naive. Or take money to tweet naive and stupid stuff.

Real sad life! Be very stupid and naive. Or take money to tweet naive and stupid stuff!! https://t.co/9PlZcAFsQN Sthanunath Iyer (@seeking_shambho) April 9, 2022

Another user said “SO YOU CHANGE SIDE NOW? WE ALL KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN SO FAITHFUL TO THIS HANDLING PAKI MAN. WHAT MADE YOU LEAVE HIM?

So you’re switching sides now? We all know you were so loyal to this Paki Handsome Man. What made you give it up? https://t.co/uYy89FSQBy Raj$h Acharya (@RealOneRajesh) April 9, 2022

