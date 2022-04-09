Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi face racial and sexual abuse at Goa airport; Made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets

Ayesha Takias’ husband Farhan Azmi took to Twitter to share what he recently faced at Goa airport. He claimed his family had been racially and sexually abused at Goa airport after reading his name. He wrote: “Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 6.40pm flight and these racist officers RP Singh, AK Yadav, Commander Rout and Senior Officer (SP Category) Bahadur deliberately chose me and my family (wife & son) immediately after reading my name out loud to the team.” He added: The altercation started when an armed officer from the security office tried to physically touch and tell my wife and son to stand in another line while all the other families stood together to Security. All I told her was dare to touch any woman and keep her distance @CISFHQrs.” Also Read – Trending TV Today: Karan Kundrra Protects GF Tejasswi Prakash, Sodhi and Iyer from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Enjoy Iftaar and More

He went on to write, "It didn't stop there! Senior Officer Bahadur then flagged the @CISFHQrs guard to me with his hand ready to frisk me. This **##** racist made a dirty sexual comment while he checked my pockets which only had a 500 note (video recorded) @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport." Take a look at his tweets below:

Expensive @CISFHQrs

I embarked for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 6:40 p.m. flight and those racist officers RP Singh, AK Yadav, Commander Rout and Senior Officer (SP Category) Bahadur deliberately chose me and my family (wife and son) immediately after reading my name out loud at the ‘team pic.twitter.com/gjHdnFajDN Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Goa Airport responded: "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family on your journey. Rest assured that this matter will be given due consideration."

Farhan is the son of party leader Samajwadi Abu Azmi. He and Ayesha got married in 2009. They have a son named Mikail Azmi who was born in 2013.

