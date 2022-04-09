Can round characters be portrayed by less round actors?

Does it matter if an actor in an adaptation bears little resemblance to the character described in the book?

Bear with me. Who among these artists is physically the odd one out: Timothy Spall, Arthur Lowe, Gary Oldman? With apologies to Spall, now slimmer than he once was, he and the late Mr. Lowe, who still appears as Captain Mainwaring in Dads Army rehearsals, are generally regarded as round performers. Oldman, who broke through as the angular Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy nearly 40 years ago, has tended toward literal straightness. Yet Oldman now played two English spymasters whose respective creators planned to look like, in order of appearance, Lowe and Spall.

John Le Carr originally liked the idea of ​​Lowe playing the owl George Smiley and, during a brief dramatized segment of a 1977 arts programme, this character actor indeed became the first person to polish the shows. Smileys on TV. Two years later, Alec Guinness, a little less physically fit, appropriated the role in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Little attention was paid to Le Carr’s portrayal when Oldman arrived as Smiley in Tomas Alfredson’s excellent 2011 adaptation of the same novel. If the author didn’t care, why should we? You can see Le Carr as a celebratory guest at the film’s crucial Christmas party.

The production team seems to have fattened Oldman up a bit, but he’s still a considerably less mountainous figure than the version in the Herrons books.

Last week, Oldman appeared on Apple TV, a sordid, ash-tinged take on Mick Herrons’ spy novel Slow Horses. Jackson Lamb, head of a satellite branch of MI5 that deals with losers and rejects, could, in his manners and demeanor, hardly resemble Smiley. While chef Le Carrs, educated at a small public school and at Oxford, loves Baroque German literature and fine painting, Lambs’ hobbies are farting, swearing, untangling underwear from his buttocks and to fight their way through the most disgusting fried foods. Yet both men are furiously intelligent. And both, before Oldman got his mitts on the roles, tended to be heavyset. Lamb could be behind a closed door and his paunch would remain evident, writes Herron in Slow Horses. He looked, someone had once noticed, like Timothy Spall gone grainy.

The production team seems to have fattened Oldman up a bit, but he’s still a considerably less mountainous figure than the version in the Herrons books. The physical presence is nevertheless closer to the original than what, at the casting, seemed possible; Oldmans Lamb seems soothed on oozing waves of pestilence. Her Smiley sat at a greater distance from her colder inspiration, less open to the occasional cheerful hand, but both of these performances attempt to capture primal energy in a different physical form. Relax your prejudices and you will enjoy incomparable variations on the basic melody.

Followers of a source text have more reason to complain when the conduct or appearance of the actors drastically alters the character of the protagonist. For a few decades, the definitive Miss Marple on screen was the majestic British actress Margaret Rutherford. Moving around the set like the most well-equipped of galleons, she transformed Agatha Christies from a sneaky accidental detective into a cheerful, clumsy brat. It’s wrong to assume that Mrs Rutherford’s generous form would have precluded a less comedic approach, but her lovable recurring character, seeing her Duchess of Brighton Oscar winner in The VIPs, certainly relied, to some extent, on her ability to occupy large parts of a room. Rutherford’s films remain fun, but the less bulky Joan Hickson, who played the role on TV from 1984, stands quietly in front as a more compelling translation of Christies’ own creation.

Not that you necessarily have to worry about it. The desire for fidelity in adaptation, always present, but never more essential than in the whiny era of the internet, is too often presented as an absolute virtue. Alfred Hitchcock was happier adapting pulpy novels which, heedless of the complaints any attack on a classic would engender, he could tear to shreds and reassemble to his own sordid tastes. It is not to be wondered how, if the James Bond novels had been published in the 2010s, social media would react to the creative dismemberment that Eon Productions visited on these texts 60 years ago. It started with the casting of a broad-chested Edinburgh as the character who, in Casino Royale, Vesper Lynd compares to the cadaverous American singer Hoagy Carmichael (remember that the next time a braggart reminds us that Ian Flemings Bond was not black).

The Carr ended up thinking of Alec Guinness later writing Smiley books. He was happy to star alongside Oldman’s very different Smiley in Alfredson’s film. Fleming made do with Sean Connery. Christie wasn’t too fond of Rutherford’s films, but she still dedicated The Mirror Crackd side to side to Margaret Rutherford in awe. If these authors can keep an open mind about appearances, so can the average reader.

Consider the most financially successful adaptation of all time. Scarlett O’Hara was not beautiful, begins Margaret Mitchell Gone with the Wind. These words have rarely been spoken of Vivien Leigh.