When Madhuri Dixit allegedly locked herself in a van refusing to shoot Devdas over non-payment issues; Shah Rukh Khan tried to help





Devdas remains Sanjay Leela Bhansalis one of the most grand and star-studded films out there, as it featured actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. However, making the period drama didn’t come easy for the makers as producer Bharat Shah was reportedly accused of his connection to the underworld. The producer often made court and hospital visits while the SRK-Ash star was filming on a huge budget. The 2002 romantic film also stars Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. It is based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and the film follows the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati Paro. Although Devdas won five National Film Awards and eleven Filmfare Awards in various categories, the film encountered major obstacles during filming. According to Masala reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali once confessed that the team ran out of money due to producer Bharat Shah, who was hospitalized. On the other hand, an insider even shared how Madhuri Dixit refused to shoot due to non-payment issues while Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai agreed to shoot Devdas without being paid. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said: We literally had no money for filming for the next few days. I would be in the hospital in the evenings waiting for Bharatbhai to sign vouchers, hoping that the funds for filming for the next few days would materialize anyway. Speaking about why Madhuri Dixit refused to shoot for her Devdas sequences, a witness recalled, she locked herself in her van and refused to come out until she was paid. It was horrible. Everyone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ash, Jackie Dada, supporting actors and technicians were waiting on the lavish set. Madame Dixit was nowhere in sight. She sent a message saying she would only shoot when she was paid. Although Dixit later arrived on set after being paid off, the filmmaker never shared how he settled for the money. After the incident on Devdas set, Sanjay Leela Bhansali never worked with Madhuri. Must read: When Jaya Bachchan said I saw danger when she first met Amitabh Bachchan and confessed to being scared Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

