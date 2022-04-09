Entertainment
Academy ban of Will Smith met with disbelief and accusations of racism
Will Smith is facing a 10-year ban from events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for slapping Oscars presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. But reaction to the film academies’ decision on Friday was met with mixed results, ranging from disbelief to accusations of racism.
While the King Richard star has repeatedly apologized and accepted the academy’s decision, the organization argued his ban was a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and to restore confidence in the academy.
But a lot of people on social media didn’t see it that way (and the celebrities were mostly silent).
Some critics called the academies’ decision against the Fresh Prince veteran racially motivated, while others saw it as the group making up for the lax repercussions of past transgressors.
They cited the inappropriate behavior of people like Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who kissed presenter Halle Berry in 2003, or that of comedian Jim Carreya critic of Smith who made live advances on a reluctant Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.
The 10-year ban they gave Will Smith seems very much to teach this black person a lesson, tweeted author Frederick Joseph.
It’s 100% racist. wrote Twitter user Somari, responding to a report about Smiths’ punishment. Jim Carrey sexually assaulted a woman live on stage and she was visually distressed. Will Smith slaps a guy for making fun of an illness and gets banned for a decade.
Others pitted the academy’s swift action with the Ali and Concussion actor against the delayed punishments involving disgraced Hollywood actors such as Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.
Amid the #MeToo movement, the academy implemented a code of conduct in 2017 in response to the Weinstein sexual assault scandal. It has only expelled three people, Shakespeare in Love producer Polanski and comedian-writer Bill Cosby since it was signed into law. (Weinstein and Polanski still have their Oscar trophies.)
will smith becoming the face of they don’t like us just what we create wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card. how did a slap translate when they haven’t banned genuine ones yet predatory and racist?? added user @houseofphoton.
let’s also ban the oscars for 10 years. hell. so many predators still not banned” tweeted user BEYTHOVEN.
crazy how the oscars allowed racism and harassment to happen without consequences, but chose to ban the will for TEN YEARS for a slap in the face?? f the oscars, added user @ultrcmcr.
But there were a handful of people who supported the decision and many continued to scoff at the whole slap debacle.
Sad end to a bad episode. I am confused by those who say Not good enough! as if the Academy were an industry-wide regulator. They are only responsible for their show, rewards and membership. And they’re right to keep the rewards out of it, wrote author Mark Harris.
A harsher punishment would have been mandatory attendance for 10 years, joked Scandal alum Joshua Malina.
Here’s a look at some of the online talk around the academies’ decision:
Times intern Kai Grady contributed to this story.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-04-08/reactions-will-smith-oscars-ban-slap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022