Academy ban of Will Smith met with disbelief and accusations of racism





Will Smith is facing a 10-year ban from events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for slapping Oscars presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. But reaction to the film academies’ decision on Friday was met with mixed results, ranging from disbelief to accusations of racism. While the King Richard star has repeatedly apologized and accepted the academy’s decision, the organization argued his ban was a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and to restore confidence in the academy. But a lot of people on social media didn’t see it that way (and the celebrities were mostly silent). Some critics called the academies’ decision against the Fresh Prince veteran racially motivated, while others saw it as the group making up for the lax repercussions of past transgressors. They cited the inappropriate behavior of people like Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who kissed presenter Halle Berry in 2003, or that of comedian Jim Carreya critic of Smith who made live advances on a reluctant Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards. The 10-year ban they gave Will Smith seems very much to teach this black person a lesson, tweeted author Frederick Joseph. The ten-year ban they gave Will Smith seems very much a lesson to this black person. — Frederick “Patriarchy Blues Pre-Order” Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 8, 2022 It’s 100% racist. wrote Twitter user Somari, responding to a report about Smiths’ punishment. Jim Carrey sexually assaulted a woman live on stage and she was visually distressed. Will Smith slaps a guy for making fun of an illness and gets banned for a decade. Others pitted the academy’s swift action with the Ali and Concussion actor against the delayed punishments involving disgraced Hollywood actors such as Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey. Amid the #MeToo movement, the academy implemented a code of conduct in 2017 in response to the Weinstein sexual assault scandal. It has only expelled three people, Shakespeare in Love producer Polanski and comedian-writer Bill Cosby since it was signed into law. (Weinstein and Polanski still have their Oscar trophies.) will smith becoming the face of they don’t like us just what we create wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card. how did a slap translate when they haven’t banned genuine ones yet predatory and racist?? added user @houseofphoton. let’s also ban the oscars for 10 years. hell. so many predators still not banned” tweeted user BEYTHOVEN. crazy how the oscars allowed racism and harassment to happen without consequences, but chose to ban the will for TEN YEARS for a slap in the face?? f the oscars, added user @ultrcmcr. But there were a handful of people who supported the decision and many continued to scoff at the whole slap debacle. Sad end to a bad episode. I am confused by those who say Not good enough! as if the Academy were an industry-wide regulator. They are only responsible for their show, rewards and membership. And they’re right to keep the rewards out of it, wrote author Mark Harris. A harsher punishment would have been mandatory attendance for 10 years, joked Scandal alum Joshua Malina. Here’s a look at some of the online talk around the academies’ decision: 10 more years of slapping like they’re giving a black man a fucking jail term, I don’t like that. — nibby (@ZoroMins) April 8, 2022 baffling that Will Smith’s career fell apart from a slap in the face, but whenever certain celebrities have been portrayed as legitimate predators, they’ve still been able to stay in business… racial motivation. — Jared #BLM spoilers (@jeezreeze12) April 8, 2022 Is Will Smith banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years? Will the Earth still be here in 10 years? — Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) April 8, 2022 Will Smith receives a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars. Slim. They didn’t say it was forbidden to be nominated for an Oscar. — Tower (@Toure) April 8, 2022 So, to be clear, Will Smith can still be nominated and win an Oscar, he just can’t go to the show or Oscar-related events. Logic. — Joe Flint Vessel of Love (@JBFlint) April 8, 2022 BREAKING: Will Smith banned by the Hollywood Academy, 12 days after slapping Chris Rock.

It took 40 years for the same Academy to ban Roman Polanski after he was convicted of raping a child. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2022 White Privilege on parade: Will Smith banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock. In contrast, Donald Trump led a coup and instigated the January 6 terrorist attack BUT suffered NO penalties. – (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 8, 2022 The backlash the Academy, aka Oscars, is getting from this 10-year ban on Will Smith is the result of listening to rich fools being loud and not the rest of us who didn’t care that much. A year or two would have been understood, but 10? You all fall into place. — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) April 8, 2022 I see people here angry at Will Smith’s Oscar ban and I literally don’t know if they think it was too much or not enough. Also why they have a preference. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) April 8, 2022 The Academy banned Will Smith for 10 years, but not: Kevin Spacey

Harvey Weinstein

Casey Affleck

Woody Allen

Mel Gibson

Roman Polansky

James Franco

James Toback

Dustin Hoffman And there are allegations against Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Dreyfuss, James Woods and Ansel Elgort. #Oscars https://t.co/iu6SXSnOoT —Paul Dawkins (@Paul__Dawkins) April 8, 2022 How exactly did Will Smith slapping a guy cause more controversy than Ezra Miller being an actual psychopath? — Frankie (@frankieA_99) April 2, 2022 Will Smith was banned for 10 years, which is…extreme and unnecessary. But the Academy gave Roman Polanski an Oscar and the crowd rose to a standing ovation. It’s all a mess. I hope people stop worshiping celebrities and politicians. You see behind the curtain now. It’s ugly. – Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 8, 2022 Will Smith is really banned from the Oscars for 10 years for a small slap while rapists, pedophiles and molesters are greeted with a big hug — Bella 49 Days (@Nonisbitch) April 8, 2022 Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is astounding. They’ve really continued to reward known sex offenders and pedophiles, but a slap in the face is really where they’re going to start banning people. — Natalie Dallas (@DallasasinTexas) April 8, 2022 Mark my words (I’d say “favorite this tweet” but who knows what TL is 10 years from now): First moment Will is back on the Oscars stage, even though as a mere presenter he gets a standing ovation standing — Naima Cochrane (@naima) April 8, 2022 Don’t get me wrong, I understand the need for some form of consequence. But for the Oscars, banning it for 10 fucking years is excessive. — sunny (@starshowers89) April 8, 2022 Times intern Kai Grady contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2022-04-08/reactions-will-smith-oscars-ban-slap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos