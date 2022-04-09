Tails actor reacts to being the film’s only original voice actor





Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who plays Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, says she’s the only voice actor from the games to appear in the film franchise.

sonic the hedgehog 2Star Colleen O’Shaughnessey feels very lucky to be the only video game comedian cast in the film. The sequel, which hit theaters on April 8, 2022, scored a Thursday opening that was double the size of the original film. The burgeoning film franchise is based on the Sega video game franchise of the same name, which follows the titular blue hedgehog as he uses his super speed to overcome various challenges. In the decades since the launch of the original game in 1991, the various secondary characters of theSonic the universe has become just as recognizable as Sonic the Hedgehog himself. VIDEO OF THE DAY Although the live-action movie features many recognizable actors, includingx-men andNice to meet youis James Marsden as Tom and Ace Ventura‘ Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the voices behind the CGI characters are also well-known industry figures. Sonic the Hedgehog himself is voiced by Ben Schwartz, who is best known for playing TV comedy roles on shows likeParks and recreation and AppleTV+the after partyand his new nemesis Knuckles the Echidna is played by Idris Elba, who has appeared in A-list projects as varied asThread andAvengers: Infinity War. However, Sonic’s other new sidekick, the game’s iconic character Tails, is played by a lesser-known name: Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the voice actress who’s played the character in games and various cartoons since 2014.

Related: Does Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Have An After-Credits Scene? By speaking withTHAT ONE in regards tosonic the hedgehog 2, O’Shaughnessey discussed her reaction to being cast in the film. She says the acting community is very tight-knit and she’s had messages of support from many friends because they “are all mutually supportive.“She reminds people that this kind of casting”don’t do it often arriveand she celebrates the opportunity saying “i feel so lucky.” Read the full quote below: It’s really huge for me, and it’s huge for the voiceover community. I can’t tell you how many of them have contacted me, and they’re really excited. That’s the best thing about the voiceover community: we all support each other. While this is a huge win for me, it’s a huge win for all of us. I just got a text in all caps with a million exclamation points from a friend of mine about it this morning. It’s just very exciting and unusual. I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I had no illusions that I could make this film. It doesn’t happen often. I feel so lucky; it’s incredible.

It’s sadly common for the voice actors behind some of the most iconic characters to be ignored when Hollywood calls. When long-running games or cartoons get new big-budget adaptations, studios prefer to stuff the cast with named actors, like how the 2020 anime movieScoob!chose to choose Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried over the team behind thescooby-doo series. Hollywood producers often lack confidence in casting characters or properties themselves and try to stack the game as much as possible in favor of the box office.

Yessonic the hedgehog 2continues the box office success of which it is already showing the first signs, it is almost certain to have a sequel. Yessonic the hedgehog 3 comes to fruition, it is inevitable that more characters from theSonic the universe will join the fold, most likely the iconic Shadow, among others. While the producers will be tempted to cast another big star in the role, perhaps they can learn from the success of the current film and continue to cast the established voice actors, paying homage to their importance in bringing these iconic roles to life. . Next:Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Streaming Updates: When Will It Come Out Online?

