Deep in Hollywood: Sex and the City
I loved, hated, hated-watched, whatever you did when And just like that dropped its magically post-COVID seriousness and new Balenciaga bags into your life, well, you can start all over again when the series returns for a second season. Turns out we all want to see why Miranda lost her mind to Che Diaz’s comedy gigs and whether or not Carrie’s hip replacement will take.
OK, that’s not really true. But we’re really in love with the character of Sarita Choudhury Seema and the last-minute introduction of Rabbi Jen, played by trans actress Hari Nef, and we’d love for one or both of them to take over the whole show. . But whatever your reasons for clinging to this decidedly different chapter in the lives of at least three of your favorite sex and the city sisters, HBO won’t let you down. There is no timetable for all this yet; according to Michael Patrick King, creative discussions did not take place. But we’re guessing that another deployment in December seems possible? Don’t hold your breath for Samantha.
Mae Whitman sings Right here
Pansexual good girls Star Mae Whitman has a new series in the works now that this underrated comedy and crime series is over. It’s called Right here, and it’s a musical, just in case you need even more naturally queer television in your life (note: you need it). The series has some heavy hitters on the creative side: Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), with Thomas Kail (hamilton) to conduct and the music of the Frozen team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
In 1999, Whitman played another “good girl” who fell in love. This is the easy part. The hard part is carrying on, and that’s where the Broadway musical comes in: there’s always a happy ending there, or so we hear. We lack Crazy ex-girlfriend so it can’t come fast enough. Still don’t have Hulu (or at least a friend’s password)? This is where it will air when it’s ready, so prepare yourself.
Interview with the Vampire gets a series revamp
Buffy, we live in a post-vampire world. After Dusk, true bloodand Only lovers will stay alivesometimes it feels like a sitcom What we do in the shadows might be the most accurate account of what the pansexual undead really have to put up with. But we remember our first love, the 1994 film Interview with the Vampirewhich was loaded with tension about whether a man wanting to bite another man’s neck would make him gay.
Well, the cast is set for the AMC series reboot of Anne Rice’s iconic novel. Australian actor Sam Reid (The newsreader), Jacob Anderson (The iron Throne), Bailey Bass (the next Avatar 2) and the American theatrical institution Eric Bogosian (Uncut Gems) will tell the story as old as time. Creator, executive producer and show-runner Rolin Jones takes the lead with Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice and the late executive producer Anne Rice. Exciting news for those of us who can’t get enough of the bloodthirsty nocturnal creatures, the show drops on AMC later this year.
Margaret Cho will be your dream guidance counselor in prom pact
We confess that we do not quite understand what happened to the tradition of the ball. We are thrilled with the progress gay students have made in breaking into the once discriminatory institution, but the proposal trend seems to have been created by stunt queens and ohhhh wait, now we get it, gay kids have taken it over. Now that that’s settled, we’re happy to announce that one of our all-time favorite queer queens, Margaret Cho, has been cast as a guidance counselor in the Disney+ original movie. Prom pact.
Of course, the real star of the project is rising mega-teen Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Disney royalty thanks to her starring roles on both Andi Mac and Doogie Kameloha, MD Lee stars as a college-obsessed girl who, along with her best friend, is played by Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies and Zombies 2), plans to skip the ball. This is obviously the opposite of what will happen. But we can’t wait to hear Cho’s proper anti-heteronormative wisdom on the way to a traditional happy ending, regardless of the nature of the prom date. Look for it to pop the question later this year on Disney+.
Romeo San Vicente is Team Cattrall and Team SJP.
