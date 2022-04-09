Every actor who has played Wonder Woman in live-action

wonder womanis arguably one of pop culture’s biggest icons, with dynamic performances from a number of women stepping into the live action. The Amazon warrior princess is known for her passion for fighting evil through love, truth, and wonder. However, his characterization has been portrayed in different ways over the decades on screens large and small.

wonder woman first appeared in All-Star Comics #8, published in 1941. It was created by William Moulton Marston, who credited his wife for inspiring its appearance, and their life partner, for inspiring its feminism. Just three months after its debut, Wonder Woman received its very first feature film in Sensational comics #1.

Following in the footsteps of Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman received its first live-action adaptation three decades after its initial introduction. Since then, her character has become remarkably successful; Wonder Woman will be the first female superheroine to have her own comic book movie trilogy. Here are the live performances responsible for bringing the character off the page and onto the screens.

Cathy Lee Croby





Cathy Lee Crosby was the first actress to portray Diana Prince live-action in the 1974 TV movie. wonder woman, directed by Vincent McEveety. The film was intended to be a pilot for a future series, however, due to the inaccurate portrayal of Wonder Woman, it was not well received, which later led to the network dropping it altogether. Crosby acted more like a spy than a superhero and there was no clear evidence that she had any sort of superpower. Her blonde hair and uniform did not resemble the comic book likeness of Diana Prince, who is notably accessorized with a tiara and wrist gauntlets, as well as dark hair.





Lynda Carter





A year after the failed 1974 TV movie, Lynda Carter made her debut as Wonder Woman in the television series, wonder woman, directed by Leanord Horn. This time, the character closely resembled his comic book counterpart, and the pilot’s plot was set during World War II, sticking to the same era as the original comic. The show was a big hit and aired for three seasons, ending in 1979. Carter returned to the wonder woman franchise in 2020 when she starred as Asteria, Themyscira’s greatest warrior. Asteria donned the iconic golden armor which Diana then used in 1984 against enemies Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah.





Adrianne Palicki





In 2011, Warner Bros produced an unaired television pilot called wonder woman. Adrianne Palicki played the lead role, and the plot followed the character of Diana Themyscira, CEO of Themyscira Industries, a company that owned and operated the entire Wonder Woman concept. Interestingly, Pedro Pascal, who played the main villain, Maxwell Lord, inWonder Woman 1984, also starred alongside Palicki in the pilot episode, playing Boston Police Inspector Ed Indelicato, who was a good friend and ally of Wonder Woman. Diana struggled to find a balance between Diana Themyscira and Wonder Woman, so she created a third identity for herself, being the most notable Diana Prince.





Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman is the first and only performance to debut on the big screen. Gadot was cast in 2013 by director Zack Snyder to play Wonder Woman in the 2016 film, batman versus superman. In the summer of 2017, Gadot reprized her role as the title character inWonderwoman,then again in 2020, for the future, Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the sequel missing a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became the most-watched streaming movie of the year. After the success of Wonder Woman 1984director Patty Jenkins has revealed she plans to create the third installment in the franchise, which would make Gal Gadot the first actress to play a superhero in her own trilogy.





In addition to Gadot, Lily Aspell played a young Diana Prince in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film wonder woman. She later reprized the role in Wonder Woman 1984. Emily Carey played a slightly older version of Diana in the 2017 adaptation, but unlike Aspell, wasn’t involved in the sequel.

