ITV Coronation Street: The Real Life of Phill Whittaker Star Jamie Kenna – Hollywood, Where You’ve Seen Him Before and Almost Corrie’s Cast





Coronation Street newcomer Phill Whittaker hit the cobbles last summer. The character was at the center of one of the ITV soap opera’s juicy storylines, as he was introduced as Fiz Stape’s new love interest after his long-term relationship with Tyrone Dobbs broke down following his affair with Alina Pop. Phil is played by actor Jamie Kenna, who has swapped Hollywood films for Weatherfield – and he could be the soap opera’s new “villain”. Here’s everything we know about the star: Jamie, 47, is best known for playing Big Marc in the football hooligan drama Green Street, which starred Charlie Hunnam and Elijah Wood. He also appeared in the dystopian action-thriller Children of Men, alongside Michael Cane and Julianne Moore, directed by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron. READ MORE: ITV Coronation Street: The real life of Gemma Winter star Dolly-Rose Campbell – radically different look and acceptance of sexuality He also starred as Billy Mills in the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders and in the action film The Bank Job starring Jason Statham. Jamie has also appeared in other soap operas, with roles in The Bill and in Eastenders, where he played Vince Franks in 2007. When he told his Instagram followers he would be joining Corrie, he said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the cast.” The breakthrough came years after his first attempt.





(Picture: Jamie Kenna Instagram)

“It’s interesting,” Jamie said of how he landed the role on the Manchester Evening News. “I auditioned for a different role about two years ago and got really, really close. So basically down to me and the guy who ended up playing it. Jamie refused to be fired on the name of the character he chose so as not to disrespect the actor who got the part. But, despite the initial disappointment, it seems he impressed the show’s producers. “I got really close and they were really, really complimentary with comments and it was really, really close,” Jamie said. “So Gennie Radcliffe [casting director]and Truth [ MacLeod, Corrie’s assistant producer] were really nice and nice and said they would definitely try to get me on the show.”





(Picture: ITV)

Eventually the role of Phill Whittaker appeared, for which Jamie’s agent offered him. And, in the end, Jamie didn’t have to audition for the role, which was originally supposed to last “seven or eight episodes”, and was offered the part. “So the audition process kind of happened two years ago for a completely different part,” Jamie said. “And he was a totally different character.” Jamie posts regular updates on his social media page, with snaps on set and with fellow cast members dining at restaurants in Manchester. He also has a musical talent, sharing videos of himself playing guitar and singing, and performing at festivals and gigs where he lives in Brighton. Jamie keeps his personal life quite private, but the actor is known to be married. He previously dated West End star Hannah Waddingham of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. For the latest Manchester Evening News email updates, click here.

