The Simpsons will feature ASL, deaf actor for the first time





For the first time in more than three decades, The Simpsons will premiere an episode featuring American Sign Language (ALS) and a deaf actor. It’s very hard to premiere after 722 episodes, but I couldn’t be more excited about this one,” said executive producer Al Jean. CNN. While the episode will premiere on April 10 and come exactly two weeks after CODA’s historic Best Picture win at the Oscars, the idea came about long before the film’s release and is loosely based on the screenwriter’s life. -producer Loni Steele Sosthands. Titled The Sound of Bleeding Gums, it follows Lisa Simpson as she helps the son of her favorite musician, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy (who died in season 6), who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant. The show producers consulted with two ASL specialists regarding the signs the characters with only four fingers do in the episode, including reviewing draft versions of the shows’ visuals to ensure appropriate signage, Sosthand said. at CNN. Sosthand added that the episode was personal for her and based on her brother, Eli, who is hard of hearing in a family that loves jazz music. Having a brother, who is only a year older, who was born deaf, has really shaped who I am as a person. So it’s a story that is not just close to my heart, but to my identity, she said. Deaf actor John Autry II, whose credits include Glee and No Ordinary Family, plays Murphy’s son Monk. In a statement to CNN, he called the role life-changing, adding that it was about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story. The episode will also feature three children Ian Mayorga, Kaylee Arellano and Hazel Lopez from No limitsa non-profit organization based in Culver City dedicated to the welfare and development of deaf children.

