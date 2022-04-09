Entertainment
Will Smith hit with 10-year ban from Oscars, actor accepts decision
LOS ANGELES Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years on Friday, two weeks after the actor stunned the world by storming the stage in the middle of the ceremony to slap comedian Chris Rock.
Smith is also not allowed to attend any other events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.
The board’s decision prevented revoking the best actor award Smith won last month for “King Richard” or excluding him from future Oscar nominations or wins.
“The Board has determined, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, but without s ‘limited to it, the Oscars,’ the president wrote. David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a letter.
In a brief statement to Hollywood trade publications, Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”
Governors of the Hollywood Academy’s most prestigious group of some 10,000 filmmakers, which organizes the Oscars, met Friday morning to discuss actions against Smith.
The senior brass meeting was originally scheduled to discuss Smith’s suspension or expulsion, but he preemptively resigned from the band.
Actors don’t need to be members of the Academy to receive nominations, although each year’s Oscar nominees and winners are voted on by band members.
“The 94th Academy Awards were meant to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year. However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and damaging behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage” , said the Academy. letter.
He added: “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step towards a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope that this can begin a period of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
Some had called for Smith to be stripped of his Best Actor Oscar, which he won for his performance in the tennis biopic “King Richard” less than an hour after punching Rock on the same stage.
Rock’s brother, Kenny Rock, told the Los Angeles Times that Smith “put (Chris Rock) down in front of millions of people watching the show.”
But taking the award away from Smith was seen as unlikely because Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski did not have their Oscars revoked when they were expelled from the Academy over sex assault scandals.
Traditionally, the Best Actor Oscar winner is asked to present the following year’s Best Actress award, an honor Smith will not receive.
‘INEXCUSABLE’
Smith took to the stage at the Oscars and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke the comedian made about his wife’s close-cropped hair.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, hair loss.
The Academy said Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ballroom shortly after the attack.
But that claim was disputed, including by Smith’s representatives, and the show’s producer, Will Packer, reportedly told Smith to stay and accept his statuette.
LAPD asked Rock if he wanted to file a complaint against Smith, but he refused.
“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the hall,” said Friday’s letter from Academy bosses.
“For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we were not prepared for the unprecedented. “
The letter thanked Rock for “keeping his cool under extraordinary circumstances.”
Last week, Smith apologized to Rock, describing his actions at the Oscars as “shocking, painful and inexcusable”, before resigning from the Academy days later.
Academy board members have been asked to decide actions against Smith, the fifth black man to win the world’s highest individual award for an actor, including Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg. AFP
