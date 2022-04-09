The Simpsons will introduce the series’ first deaf voice actor, Entertainment News





The creators of The Simpsons surely know how to win millions of hearts. The show, which has been running for more than three decades, will use American Sign Language for the first time. In addition to featuring ASL, the show will also feature a deaf voice actor in the show’s history for the first time, according to Variety. The next episode titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” is about Lisa Simpson discovering that her idol and mentor Bleeding Gums Murphy has a son named Monk and he was born deaf. In the episode, she will help Monk who wants to have a cochlear implant. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged! JLo confirms Loni Steele Sosthand wrote the notable episode of the anime series and revealed that the series is somehow inspired by her own family and her brother Eli Steele, who was also born deaf. Speaking to Variety, Loni opened up about the episode’s connection to her family, I’m mixed race; black and jazz of my fathers were important to us, Adding further, she says, we grew up in the suburbs, and it was a way for my dad to bring that aspect of our culture. But when I think of music, I also think of my brother, who was born deaf. When we were talking about this Bleeding Gums character in our early brainstorms, we thought it wouldn’t be cool if Lisa found out about this whole other side of her life. It led to him having a son, and then we based that character at least a bit on my brother. And the story started from there. Sosthand’s brother, Eli, and other deaf artists will also voice different characters in the episode. Speaking to the Twitter handle, producer Al Jean shared an image of new character Monk with Lisa, writing: ”It’s very hard to ‘first’ after 722 episodes. But I couldn’t be more excited about this one.” Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock Deaf actor John Autry II voiced the deaf boy character Monk, becoming the first deaf actor to voice a character on the show since its debut. Praising the idea of ​​hiring a deaf actor to play the role, Autry said in an interview with Variety, it’s so amazing, Its life-changing equality and participation. It can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s part of the story,” he added.

