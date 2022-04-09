Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen Skewers Method Acting, calls it ‘BS’





There are plenty of actors these days who take their craft very, VERY seriously – refusing to break character on set… a technique Mads Mikkelsen calls absolutely absurd. The Danish actor – who recently replaced Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts,” and who has a ton of other credits over the years — let his honest opinions on the acting method fly in an interview with United Kingdom …saying that putting that in the character of a role is “bull****”. Make each step the most important thing in your life. It means that whatever you do will be the last and the best thing.https://t.co/EoPTpljLNE — British GQ (@BritishGQ) April 9, 2022

@BritishGQ In his interview with the magazine, they say he was made aware of Lady Gaga would have continued to play the role of Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”, even when the cameras were not rolling. Ditto for the star of “Succession” Jeremy Strong – who would have brought things to uncomfortable extremes on its various productions. Still… Mads says he’s not impressed with the so-called engagement. While he acknowledges he’s preparing appropriately for the roles – including learning a skill he might need to perform on camera – he notes…”But preparation, you can take the madness .” He adds, “What if it was a *** movie — what do you think you did? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop the character? You should have dropped him from the start. start! How do you prepare for a serial killer? Are you going to spend two years checking it out?” Mads basically makes that distinction… either you’re a great actor or you’re not – and he thinks that even if Daniel Day Lewis (the king of method) has, perhaps, pretentiously taken things too far in the past…he also thinks the dude is inherently fantastic at what he does, which is why it works. Not so much for the actual deep devotion to a role itself. Of course, more and more actors are into the method lately – especially Jared Letowho infamously remained in character for a number of roles… including when he played the Joker in “Suicide Squad,” for which he was reportedly criticized by his castmates and crew. Even as recently as his filming on “Morbius” — a character portrayed as a disabled doctor-turned-superhero who can’t walk properly — Leto reportedly maintained his character using crutches all over set. But when time was running out and he had to whistle… the guy apparently jumped in a wheelchair and rolled over to the John. Indeed, it seems like Mads’ point here is… you can do whatever you want with the character – but a good actor, perhaps, hasn’t necessarily endured what his character does to produce a good performance. . Food for thought.

