Hollywood Living: Rams QB Matthew Stafford buys two LA homes from Drake





The career of Los Angeles Rams strategist Matthew Stafford has changed dramatically over the past 14 months. Being traded after a 12-year career with the Detroit Lions took him across the country to an unfamiliar but optimistic situation on the West Coast with the Rams. Stafford’s Hollywood storyline saw him earn a $135 million three-year extension after winning his first career Super Bowl in February following an impressive playoff run. But now he’s using his newfound wealth by delving deeper into the LA lifestyle with one of music’s biggest stars. MARK BROWN/GETTY IMAGES (DRAKE); MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS (STAFFORD) Drake (left) and Matthew Stafford February 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Matthew Stafford The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Stafford purchased “neighborhood homes” in Los Angeles for $11 million from hip-hop sensation Drake, also known by his legal name Aubrey Drake Graham. The price was “significantly” higher than the $7.4 million asking price that Drake placed on the homes, according to the report. The homes are located in the Hidden Hills area, a gated neighborhood famous for being home to an abundance of celebrities and professional athletes. The two homes were part of a trio that Drake was putting up for sale, with the third home, called the YOLO estate, remaining on the market for $14.8 million. Scroll to continue February 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during a press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford February 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford February 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Following his extension, Stafford is clearly looking to get comfortable with his family in the Los Angeles area for the foreseeable future. He is now one of the Rams’ many famous faces and will be vital if the team is to have any chance of winning repeat titles next season. Last season, Stafford threw for the league’s third-most passing yards (4,886), second-most touchdowns (41) and tied his own career high for completion percentage. one season (67.2%). Want the latest breaking news and insider information about the Rams? Click here Want to participate in the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today! Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nfl/rams/news/los-angeles-matthew-stafford-drake-buys-homes-drake-rapper-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos