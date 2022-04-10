Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again | Entertainment





Bennifer 2.0 plans to take her to the altar. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged for a second time after calling off their previous promise in 2004, a rep for Lopez confirmed to CNN on Saturday. Lopez shared a video of her appearing emotional and sporting her green engagement ring in her “On the JLo” newsletter. Her sister Lynda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram stories writing, “So it happened. Love you @jlo @ben affleck.” The couple met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli”, where they played criminals stuck together in a job, and they formed a true friendship. People also read… While the film flopped, Affleck told Entertainment Weekly in January that he didn’t regret it because he “met Jennifer, the relationship with who was really meaningful to me in my life.” Affleck popped the question to Lopez in 2002 with a stunning pink diamond engagement ring. But the couple postponed their nuptials days before the wedding in 2003, saying in a statement, “Due to excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to reschedule the date.” “When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy wives’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong,” the statement continued. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives might be compromised. We felt that what should have been a joyful and sacred day might be ruined for us, our families and our friends.” In January 2004, they officially called things off. Speculation mounted that the couple had rekindled their romance after she and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in April 2021. “I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him,” Lopez told People magazine about finding Affleck. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” This will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, 52, and the second for Affleck, 49. She was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

