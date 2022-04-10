Mads Mikkelsen denounces the acting method: “It’s just pretentious”





Mads Mikkelsen said he was not acting methodically, calling the approach “pretentious”.

Recently, actors like Jared Leto, Jeremy Strong and Lady Gaga have drawn attention to the method.

He said preparing methods for roles can be taken “in the madness”. Mads Mikkelsen said in an interview with GQ that he does not take the preparation for his roles to a measure of method action, calling the approach “pretentious”. The actor, who recently replaced Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ film, said that while he can be “quite boring to work with” in his dedication to pushing the boundaries movies, he doesn’t act methodically. “That’s bullshit,” Mikkelsen told GQ. “Preparation, you can take the madness,” he continued. “And if it’s a shitty movie, what do you think you did? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop the character? You should have dropped him from the start! How do you prepare you for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking him out?” Recently, actors including Jeremy Strong in “Succession” Lady Gaga in “The House of Gucci” and Jared Leto in “We crashed”, “Gucci House”, and “Morbus” sparked commentary around the Action Method approach or, as Leto calls it, “immersive action”. Other actors like Daniel Day-Lewiswho Mikkelsen discussed with GQ, are also known for their commitment to the acting method. “I would have the time of my life, constantly breaking down the character,” Mikkelsen said, hypothetically appearing alongside a method actor like Day-Lewis. “‘I’m smoking a cigarette/ This is 2020, this isn’t 1870 can you live with that?’ It’s just pretentious. Daniel Day-Lewis is a great actor. But that has nothing to do with it.” The story continues Mikkelsen attributed some of the buzz around method acting to media coverage of actors suing her for their roles. “The media is like, ‘Oh my god, he took it so seriously, so he must be fantastic, let’s give him an award,'” he told GQ. “So that’s the talk, and everybody knows it, and it becomes a thing.” Read the original article at Initiated

