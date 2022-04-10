Celebrity Relations Icon Rembrandt Flores Opens Up About His Transition From Hollywood To Web3

Rembrandt Flores. Photo courtesy of Rembrandt Flores.

Celebrity relations icon Rembrandt Flores has opened up about his transition from Hollywood to Web3.

For 17 years, Rembrandt Flores has seen it all, showing patience, levity and honesty while leveraging his affinity for entertainment and socializing to help make the entertainment industry a little brighter and jazzier. , injecting authenticity into the landscape.

From release parties and film festivals, charity showcases, post-Academy Award celebrations, and countless other cutting-edge events, Flores first found himself venturing into talent PR, with his Entertainment Fusion Group agency, because he made sure to always be in the right place at the right time to successfully launch, activate and advise corporate brands within the framework of their events.

Fast forward to 2022, where Flores, after leaving Hollywood to dive headfirst into Web3, left caution to the wind to continue his passion for connecting people and helping bring ideas and events to life. higher level.

I always try to be a trailblazer rather than a follower, Flores said. I left caution to the wind and let my fearlessness lead the way. When I left Hollywood, I didn’t know much about Web3 or NFTs or crypto, but I always knew how to bring a project to life and get people to hear about the best thing to do .

Flores is also co-founder of 8Commas, an NFT, crypto and blockchain marketing agency, alongside Nicole Behnam, a Hollywood journalist turned Web3 founder and advisor, who injects storytelling and passion into her many notable conversations across the Web3 space, including Reese Witherspoon. , Neil Strauss and 3LAU.

The agency works with creators, founders and artists to help them craft and deliver their stories across traditional and newly created digital networks.

Never forgetting where he came from, Flores brought his experience and network with him into Web3, ushering Hollywood’s most luxurious celebrities, influencers and brands into a much larger world filled with endless possibilities and possibilities. a strong sense of community.

We pride ourselves on only working with people whose art and projects we truly believe in and who will add value to the Web3 community. Our team knows this new world well, and we’re just happy to raise voices that may not have been heard before, Flores pointed out.

From one event to another, change is good

Regarding the many IRL events Flores has attended over his 17 years in the industry, he described the current landscape as bittersweet:

The industry hasn’t changed much in my time in this town, he says. I see some of the same people; I see some of the same players. It’s both comforting and sad at the same time. It’s bittersweet in a way, because I love going to these events and seeing all these familiar faces, but I also want to interact with people from different industries other than my own. I think that’s another reason why I love Web3, because I meet new people every day!

On a leap of faith, Flores decided to explore Web3 with the sole purpose of wanting to do something different, because of what he says is the possibility of being the next big thing.

My instincts are usually good and luckily they were on point with this new space, he explained. [Web3] is a whole new world, and we’re a bunch of new players with very few really cemented rules. All I know is that I’m having the best time of my life and making money that hasn’t been seen in my last two years in Hollywood.

The future of entertainment

As Hollywood continues to dip its toes into the waters of Web3, most recently with NFT partnerships and expansion into the metaverse, some aren’t entirely convinced this space is here to stay.

Mass adoption will always be a good thing for the community, Flores notes.

Continuing, he asked, will there also be more chaos? Yes of course! It’s planned. I think once Hollywood realizes how much money is left on the table via Web3 and NFTs, it will only be a matter of time before all of Hollywood steps in.

The 8Commas partner says there’s no future he can see that doesn’t include Web3. This new world is made for Hollywood. Think about it – music, TV and film – that’s exactly the kind of intellectual property that would work well in Web3.

A message for today’s generation

We asked Flores what 3 things he would want a new Hollywood talent to know about this space as he begins to dip his toes into the sometimes convoluted waters of what many see as the future of entertainment, or Entertainment 3.0

First, the project must come from the heart. Second, it must be community driven. Third, you must provide incredible utility if you want longevity in this space. Give people what they want, and they in turn will support you if you keep them in mind.

As for today’s younger generations, Flores encourages Gen Z and Millennials to enter this space with open hearts.

This world is truly unlike anything anyone has ever known or seen. You can’t go into space acting like it’s Hollywood, because it certainly isn’t. Period.