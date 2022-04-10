Universal Hollywood is already celebrating the opening of Super Nintendo World in 2023 with the appropriate product





For some time, Universal Studios has been preparing to open Super Nintendo World in its park in Hollywood. After a successful launch of the Japanese version of the land, the theme park recently announced that fans can expect the new section of the park in 2023 . Until then, Universal Studios Hollywood is wasting no time rolling out new merchandise. Hollywood Universal Studios announced that it will be selling exclusive Super Nintendo World character apparel and collectibles at a store in the park. Check out the preview here: Get ready for #SuperNintendoWorld – coming in 2023 – with exclusive apparel and collectibles from the new Feature Presentation store in the park! https://t.co/bHr7wCilW1 pic.twitter.com/wpBuTGomSWApril 8, 2022 See more If you’re planning on visiting Universal Studios Hollywood soon, you can check out this Super Nintendo product near the park entrance in the Feature Presentation store. Specific item details aren’t detailed on its website, but you can definitely pick up a variety of apparel, Mario or Luigi plushies and that awesome snapback before Super Nintendo World even lands in the park. Almost a month ago, Universal finally announced that Super Nintendo World will be heading to Universal Studios Hollywood next year on Mario Day (MAR10). Along with the announcement, Universal hinted at some exclusive merchandise coming to that specific store, and now it’s here! Super Nintendo World has been around in Japan since 2021, and it’s already ready to obtain an extension in 2024 which will see a 70% expansion of the video game-themed land. There are also plans to bring Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Orlando in Universal’s new theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe. Much like the country’s first home in Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood will have two must-see attractions in Super Nintendo World. the the main attraction will be Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge , which sees guests get into four-person go-karts and go around a course. The racers will wear augmented reality headsets and have their own steering wheels that allow some control over the karts to collect items. Super Nintendo World’s second attraction is Yoshi’s Adventure, which is an omnimove ride themed around the character of Yoshi and his series. Super Nintendo World will be located on the Lower Lot of Hollywood Park, next to the Transformers and The Mummy mounted. You can check what others new things are coming to universal parks while we wait. Super Nintendo World’s schedule fits well with Universal’s plans to release a Super Mario Bros. film under animation studio Illumination Entertainment. It will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The animated film is due out on December 21.

