Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend breaks social media ban on Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding | Entertainment

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend broke social media ban at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding.
The Brooklyn younger brother has brought his girlfriend Mia Regan with him to the celebrations, which will take place on Saturday (09.04.22) at Nicola’s family’s luxury estate in Palm Beach, but Mia has already broken the ban reported to one of the guests at the wedding social media post about the event or their presence there.
Mia shared a photo of herself and Romeo’s outfits from the pre-wedding party on Instagram, she opted for a yellow draped dress with a silver belt, while her boyfriend Romeo looked suave in a pink suit .
Ross King, entertainment correspondent on ITV’s Lorraine, previously revealed there was a ban on celebrations.
He said earlier in the week as he spoke about the upcoming nuptials: “It will be the wedding of the year. It will be a Jewish ceremony, but bad news there will be no photos allowed. The networks social media are apparently prohibited.”
The event will be huge, with Vogue magazine reportedly making a special deal to secure the rights to photographs from inside the celebrations, with anyone working and attending the event not allowed to take photos.
A source said: “It’s a beautiful event, not too big, it will be black tie. There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share photos of the bride and groom as they have a exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put photos on their website.Many guests bring their own hairstylists and make-up artists – this is that kind of event.
