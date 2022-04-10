



Film industry and metaverse: the promotional medium of the future The film industry is known for designing innovative campaigns to promote films. Whether it’s costumed actors or filmmakers spreading merchandise; Filmmakers have often found the right idea to grab the attention of their target audience. And these campaigns generally helped the film gain attention unless it was summarily rejected for poor content. Today, filmmakers are taking their marketing campaigns a notch higher with the advent of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. They try to use the so-called metaverse and the NFT space to create hype for their products. For example, the creators of KGF: Chapter 2 launched digital avatars of lead actor Yash onto the metaverse, which is dubbed the “KGGFVerse”. Initially, three digital avatars as NFTs were made available Bombay Rocky, Narachi Rocky, and Toofan Rocky based on Yash’s character in the magnum opus. In this metaverse, fans can create virtual games and environments using avatars. The sale of these virtual characters went live on April 6, a week before the film hits theaters on April 14 in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The sale received a great response, with the first 500 NFTs sold out in just 10 minutes. Before that, Prabhas-starring creators Radhe Shyam and Ajay Devgn’s Rudra also had their metaverse version. The creators of Jhund, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, had also created two NFTs celebrating the film. When the movie 83 was released, its creators had launched a series of collectibles including autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars and never-before-seen posters and images to promote the film. Not only filmmakers, but also actors are increasingly attracted to exploit the rapidly emerging market.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan joined the NFT movement and launched his tokens, which included recording while reciting poems by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Later, Salman Khan also ventured into the NFT space.

