What to do if your COVID test is positive at this stage of the pandemic
By Mary Louise Kelly
COVID-19 has been around long enough that we’ve lost count of the waves, but the virus and the tools we have to fight it continue to evolve.
And the advice seems to change just enough with each push to make even the most diligent of us feel lost.
Now, more than two years into the pandemic, parts of the United States are seeing an increase in cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
Dr. Celine Gounder is a senior researcher and public health editor at Kaiser Health News and a former adviser to the Biden administration. She reviews the latest thinking on everything from home testing to isolation times to contact tracing and why we may repeat the same mistakes we’ve made with other illnesses.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Interview Highlights
If rapid home tests work for BA.2
Rapid antigen tests work to detect omicron. This pattern you see is really similar across all variants, i.e. there’s usually a delay of a day or two between when you might test positive on a PCR and when you could test positive on one of these rapid home antigen tests. But they work to catch an infection.
At the expiry dates indicated on the rapid home tests
I organize my tests in my drawer actually by expiration date, so I use the oldest ones first. So that’s just a little advice. But the tests are probably good for much longer than expected. And that really reflects the fact that at the start of their development, we weren’t sure exactly how long they would be good for. And they probably last, you know, on the order of several months longer than what they’re labeled for.
When and how to seek treatment if you test positive
To access care, you can go to covid.gov and research where in your area you can access Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies, what facilities currently store them, and how you can go about doing so. If you already have a primary care physician, they can help you navigate that as well.
Currently, we have a fairly limited supply of treatments. And so we’re really trying to target this offer to the people for whom it would really have the most benefit. Young, healthy people who don’t have significant symptoms are unlikely to end up in hospital anyway. And so that’s not the best use of that scarcity that we have right now.
On periods of isolation if your test is positive
What we find is that very often people test positive for more than five days. You might have about half the people who are negative after five days, but the other half are positive until 12-14 days. And so I think the way to fix this is to repeat a test. If you’re still positive, really try to stay home. And if you absolutely can’t stay home, that’s a situation where you really should hide when you are with other people so as not to infect others.
On the current status of contact tracing
Contact tracing efforts were largely dismantled at this point. And it’s gotten even harder to do contact tracing now, especially if you’re trying to use it as a way to prevent further infection. And that’s because the incubation period of COVID has gotten shorter and shorter with each variant. And so with omicron, the incubation period is only two to three days. And so it’s very difficult to try to find the person you might have infected and to take steps to prevent another infection.
I think if you’ve been around people and maybe exposed them, I think it’s just polite and good form to let them know so they know they might want to get tested. themselves.
On the drying up of federal funding for COVID measures and whether this is a normal progression
I guess it depends on what you call normal. Is this how we have treated other diseases and failed? Absolutely, he repeats the same mistakes. We have run out of money to reimburse providers who offer testing to uninsured patients. But it’s not just about testing. We also have no more money to reimburse healthcare providers for uninsured patients, for the vaccination of uninsured patients. And it’s really a shame that we refuse to learn from previous experiences.
I’m not going to tell Congress what to do here. But I think if our goal is to adapt and live with COVID in a way that it doesn’t affect our social or economic lives, our work, then that will mean doing things differently, doing things better, and I hope we will.
The audio for this story was produced by Megan Lim.
