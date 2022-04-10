Before Will Smith, here is the list of Hollywood celebrities banned from the Oscars





In a shocking turn of events at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made fun of Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness. Jada suffers from alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss. Chris Rock appeared on stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for Documentary Feature when he said, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.” After a while, Smith came on stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat, yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Now, in the latest update, Smith has been banned by the Academy from attending the Oscars and its other events for the next 10 years. According to People’s report, Will respectfully accepted the Academy’s decision. Well, Smith isn’t the first to get banned by the Oscars, here’s the list of other Hollywood celebrities who suffered similar backlash: Adam Kimmel (2021) Last year, cinematographer Adam Kimmel was banned by the academy. He was even dismissed as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. According to reports from Variety, Kimmel was arrested in 2003 and he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape. He later also released a statement that read, “It was consensual sex with someone under the legal age of consent.” In 2010, he was arrested again for fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of bodily harm, and failure to register as a sex offender in Connecticut. Roman Polansky (2018) Roman Polanski, who was a member of the academy for more than 50 years, was stripped of his duties in May 2018. Roman, who won the Best Director Oscar for ‘The Pianist’ in 2003, continues to escape after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 after which he flew to the United States the following year. Bill Cosby (2018) Bill Cosby was also banned from the academy in 2018. The academy had issued a statement for Bill as well as Polanski, which read: “The board continues to encourage ethical standards that hold members to uphold the values ​​of the academy of respect for human dignity.” Well, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in an incident in 2004. Harvey Weinstein (2017) In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The board released a statement that read, “Beyond the required two-thirds majority, its 54 members voted to fire Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.” The eviction was made immediately. Weinstein has been charged with sexual harassment and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. Carmine Caridi (20024) Carmine Caridi was the first person to have their academy membership revoked. According to the Hollywood reporter, Caridi said, “I sent [them] to people, apart from my brother and sister, who couldn’t afford it. I made a lot of people happy.” The actor had loaned out award selection videos. Tim Robbins and Richard Gere (2013) According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Gere left the script in 1993 to protest China’s occupation of Tibet as well as the “horrible human rights situation”, while Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins spoke out. for Haitian refugees. All three were presenters. Sarandon and Robbins’ ban has since been lifted and Gere made an appearance on the Oscars stage in 2013. Image: AP

