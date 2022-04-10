Isha Talwar reveals how she felt sharing screen space with late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor at Sharmaji Namkeen

Isha Talwar has already made a few films in the South before making her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi. She also starred in the popular web series Mirzapur. The actress was recently seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The free press newspaper caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your fond memories of the late Rishi Kapoor?

I got to hang out with him in a scene when he comes with his on-screen son Suhail Nayyar to meet my parents to discuss my marriage to Suhail, who plays my love interest in the film. However, I was there when he was shooting his other scenes, and I was doing other things on those days. It was so special to me since I grew up watching him perform and dance. I wasn’t amazed, but I was excited.

We don’t often see you on screen. Are you picky or are there other obstacles?

You will see me more this year. I just finished a show with director Homi Adajania. I shot Sharmaji Namkeen three or four years ago. I also shot a Malayalam film, which will be released now. I also alternate a lot between the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

Do you think the Mirzapur series changed your game for OTT?

Of course, it definitely caught my attention and people noticed me. It gave me a spotlight to show off my acting skills. People started taking me seriously after the show, that’s for sure.

Do you agree that Southern industry is the saving grace for actors belonging to the Hindi belt?

I won’t say saving grace, but to me, I feel like the industry in the South is much more disciplined. They meet their deadlines and commitments, which are lacking in the Hindi industry for most projects. That’s why I continue to work in the South. They also work from start to finish, so for an actor like me, that’s really helpful. I can focus on one project and freely move on to another. Interestingly, people in Bollywood also take you seriously if you have worked in the South.

Do you regret your failures like Kaalakaandi, Ginny Weds Sunny and others?

I don’t regret them at all. All the movies that didn’t work were part of my journey, and they were supposed to happen at that point in my career. It is important to know what not to do, which gives a lot of clarity. I take it as a learning experience.

Also, the success of article 15 was not credited to you. Your thoughts?

I don’t think Article 15 gave me much work immediately after it came out. I was still auditioning even after it came out, but it was a good role and it was a good project to be involved in.

What kind of breakthrough roles do you want to explore?

I want to do more girl-next-door roles like Urmi in Sharmaji Namkeen because it gives me the opportunity to do lighter roles. The Mirzapur series and the show with Homi are quite serious roles. I want to be a lot more myself on screen.

Posted: Sunday April 10th 2022, 06:40 IST

